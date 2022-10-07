Coconino volleyball avenges loss to Mingus Union at home on Senior Night

It was Senior Night for the 28th-ranked Coconino Panthers volleyball team Thursday evening, and the team rebounded from an earlier loss to No. 25 Mingus Union with a 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 sweep over the Marauders at Coconino High School just a few weeks after the Marauders' win on Sept. 13 in Cottonwood.

From the start of the match, the Panthers (6-7, 4-4 Grand Canyon) showed that their loss to the rival Flagstaff Eagles on Tuesday had no effect on them losing concentration. Panthers coach Serena Wallace said the team was encouraged heading into Thursday's region contest.

“I am really proud of my girls executing on offense and staying together as a team throughout the whole game,” Wallace said. “It is always nice to rebound from a loss and get a win after losing to Flagstaff, and we are excited to play them again in a couple of weeks. Hopefully what we did tonight will be respected then."

In the first set, the 4A Conference Panthers went out on the attack by getting a quick 4-0 lead. From that point, the Panthers then quickly jumped up 14-8, leading to a timeout from Marauders coach Micca Martinez to get her players to regroup. The Marauders failed to block key shots at the net and the Panthers went on to pull off the first win.

The closest the Marauders got to the Panthers was when Coconino led just 15-12 in the second game. The Panthers made it difficult for the Marauders to block any shots and as a result the Panthers won 10 of the next 12 points to take a 2-0 lead.

Going into the third set the Panthers knew they had the Marauders where they wanted them. They continued to attack offensively and rolled to a sweep.

Wallace said Thursday's win helped build momentum and bring back energy for her players. Panthers outside hitter Eiley Palmer said she is deeply satisfied with the win and is looking forward to getting another shot at Flagstaff at Coconino later in the season.

“I think tonight went really well for us, especially it being Senior Night, and we showed up and it was fun,” Palmer said. "After our loss to Flagstaff, this win showed us what we can do if we work together and help each other improve and get better."

Marauders coach Micc Martinez said her players just did not get the job done.

“I felt that my girls did some things that were really good and fell short on some things that we know we could have done better;” Martinez said. “We beat them the first time when we went head to head with them, and we did not come with our energy to play today."

Coconino's next match will be on the road against Lee Williams on Monday in Kingman.