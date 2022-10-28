Coconino visits Bradshaw Mountain in must-win game

The Coconino Panthers football team is coming into this week off its most dominant performance against a 4A Conference opponent -- a 46-8 home region win over Mingus Union -- but the Panthers hope it is the first victory of a long streak.

No. 20 Coconino (3-4, 1-1 Grand Canyon) believes it is playing must-win games for the last three contests of the regular season, including today's at No. 13 Bradshaw Mountain (4-3, 2-0 Grand Canyon) in Prescott Valley.

The ⁦@CoconinoFB⁩ Panthers are preparing for Friday’s road game at Bradshaw Mountain. CHS is fresh off a Homecoming win over Mingus Union pic.twitter.com/YdaqFPvYYL — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 26, 2022

Already in a bit of a hole in a deep conference, the Panthers feel they must win out to reach the 16-team bracket later in November. After a wire-to-wire victory against the Marauders last week, there’s hope that they have grabbed some momentum heading down the stretch.

“It was a big one for us. We knew it was a winnable game, and we did that. But after that game, mostly everyone realized we did that job and we have to move on right away to another quality opponent,” Panthers coach Mike Lapsley said.

Bradshaw Mountain presents a difficult challenge. The Bears have won each of their past three meetings, including a 20-14 overtime victory over rival Prescott last Friday.

In particular, the Bears have played stout defensively, giving up a total of just 22 points in their last three games. Junior James Giggey leads the way with 76 total tackles.

Senior Malakai Stephenson returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown against Prescott, and he has also returned an interception for a score this year.

The Bears also have a bit of recent history on their side against the Panthers. Bradshaw Mountain beat Coconino, 14-0, in the 2021 season, stumping the Panthers offense at nearly every turn.

Coconino wants to remedy that result.

“It’s especially motivating for the guys that played them last year,” Lapsley said. "It left a bad taste in our mouths. I think that’s the first time as a head coach that I’ve ever been shut out. So it’s stuck in my brain a little bit, too. There’s a sense of urgency that we need to go score on them."

Panthers believe they are at a point in the season at which they can -- and should -- move the ball.

Coconino put together its best offensive performance since the first week of the season against Mingus Union. Junior quarterback Enoch Watson threw for 246 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the Panthers rushed for a total of 181 yards and four scores.

“It was big momentum,” junior lineman Jacob Deherrera said. "Our offensive line was dogs up there, and we had the amazing backs to follow us up. Mix those two together and that’s what happens."

Going against one of the best front-sevens in the conference, Coconino is focusing on its blocking schemes to try to match their strength and create lanes for both the passing and running games.

“We want to be the most physical group in northern Arizona; that’s the goal this week,” Deherrera said.

“We also have to give Enoch as much time as possible, because he’s got the arm strength and the arm talent to do some great things,” Lapsley added.

Coconino’s defense must also contend with Bradshaw Mountain’s rushing attack. Junior Gabrial Ricketts has totaled 968 yards and eight rushing touchdowns through seven games.

The Panthers are relatively healthy on defense -- something they haven’t been able to boast much this season -- and believe they can put some plays together to slow down the Bears.

Whatever it takes, Coconino is playing as if this is the playoffs right now. Another loss would be close to ensuring that Coconino ends competition after the regular season.

“We have a sense of urgency for this one,” Deherrera said.

Kickoff between Coconino and Bradshaw Mountain is set for today at 7 p.m. at Bradshaw Mountain High School.