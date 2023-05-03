Through the first 3 2/3 innings Tuesday night, the No. 7-seeded Coconino Panthers softball team was in control of their state tournament matchup against the second-seeded Greenway Demons in Phoenix.

Panthers sophomore pitcher Kaitlyn Tso had been able to cruise through the lineup to that point behind timely strikeouts and stellar defensive play behind her that kept any threat by the Greenway bats at bay.

The Demons, however, started to hit better later in the game, while Coconino struggled to record hits off Demons senior pitcher Kaitlyn Terry. Greenway topped the Panthers 6-2.

Needing just one out to get out of a jam in the fourth inning, the Panthers made several mistakes, including two errors, and Terry hit a two-run home run to provided the Demons a 4-0 lead.

Terry dominated for most of the game, going six innings before giving up a run.

In the bottom half of the sixth, the Demons scored two more runs to lead 6-0.

With two outs recorded in the top of the seventh inning, Panthers junior Alyssa Fockler connected for a double. She finished her day at the plate 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles.

Sophomore Destiny Villas hit a single to drive Fockler home. Tso continued the two-out rally, as she also hit a double that scored Villas.

“Offensively we have some things to clean up and we have to fix some of our defensive mistakes, but we fought in that seventh inning," Panthers manager Kimberly Dennis said.

After two hard-fought games to start the 4A Conference state tourney, Dennis talked about what the Panthers can take with them the rest of the postseason as the move into the elimination section of the bracket.

“Every game is going to be a battle on both sides in all aspects, and we need to take advantage of all the opportunities we have,” she said.

With Tuesday's loss, the Panthers (17-2, 11-1 Grand Canyon) will now have a home contest against crosstown rival Flagstaff (16-5, 9-3 Grand Canyon). The winner will advance to the quarterfinal round, while the loser's season is done.

As the Panthers head into their third ballgame against the 14th-seeded Eagles in just two weeks, Dennis was adamant on her team not overlooking their next opponent.

“It is a rivalry game but we’re approaching it as a state game, this is a state game and we’re going to prepare our girls for that.” Dennis said.

Thursday's first pitch between the Panthers and Eagles is set for 4 p.m. at Coconino High School.