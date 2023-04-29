Saturday’s game wasn’t Coconino softball’s best offensive performance, but the No. 7 Panthers did just enough to squeak by No. 10 Mica Mountain, 1-0, in the first round of the 4A Conference playoffs at Coconino High School.

Coconino sophomore Kaitlyn Tso pitched a gem, striking out 14 batters and allowing just two hits.

“I’m totally pleased with our girls. Kaitlyn had another great game, Alyssa (Fockler) behind the plate, but our defense was great,” Coconino manager Kimberly Dennis said. “We usually score a lot of runs, and we didn’t today. But we were patient, we continued to get more disciplined throughout the game and had some clutch situational hitting.”

Coconino totaled just three hits, and none were more important than a single off the bat of senior Olivia Gomez in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Senior KodyLynn Watson started an internal countdown.

Sophomore Danica Kern followed Gomez’s single with a blooper into the outfield. She reached first base on a single. Then senior Izzy Pozar hit a sacrifice bunt to move Gomez to third base and Kern to second. And next up was Watson with one out.

“I knew (Gomez) was going to get on base, and I knew Danica was going to get on too, and I knew Izzy was either going to get on or move them somehow. And then it just came down to a position where I could score a run,” Watson said.

Watson went down 0-1 after the first pitch.

“I knew she was going to throw me a changeup because I struck out on it the last time. And she did, but I fouled it off. Then after that I was looking for anything that would score a run, I didn’t care how it happened,” she said.

Watson connected on a pitch, sending a deep ball into right field. It was caught, but Gomez sprinted home after tagging third base to give the Panthers a run. It was all they needed to take the lead.

“I can’t even describe the feeling. Knowing it was our only run, and we needed it so badly right there, it’s crazy,” Watson said.

Tso drew an out on the top of the seventh inning, and struck out the final two batters as the Panthers celebrated the victory.

Coconino played one of its best defensive games of the season, committing no errors.

“I’m a firm believer that defense wins championships, and you’ve got to have great fielding to win games like this,” Dennis said.

One of the Panthers’ toughest fielding tests came in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs, Mica Mountain had runners on second and third base.

Tso battled with the hitter in a long at-bat, but drew a grounder to sophomore Destiny Villas at second base. She made a difficult throw, and barely beat the runner out to first base to end the inning.

“Kaitlyn has a lot of experience in those higher-level situations, so we have faith in her. But the out came from Destiny, and that was a big play because it was close and it was high-pressure and she made it,” Dennis said.

Despite a difficult day at the plate -- due in part to solid pitching from Mica Mountain freshman Acelynnrose Heston -- the Panthers advanced.

They felt their at-bats got better, though they were still tough, as the game wore on.

“Even though we were struggling throughout the game, we knew it could happen at any moment, and luckily we got it done,” Watson said. “It was so intense. I don’t feel like I can even talk right now because of the adrenaline rush, but today meant everything.”

Coconino (17-1, 11-1 Grand Canyon) will face another solid pitcher in the second round, as it travels to No. 2 Greenway Tuesday. The Demons boast star pitcher Kaitlyn Terry, a senior committed to UCLA upon graduation.

Terry’s pitched 350 strikeouts this season, and has thrown nine no-hitters with a total ERA of 0.12. She’s also one of Arizona’s best hitters, batting a .708 average with 65 RBIs.

First pitch between the Panthers and Demons is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Greenway High School in Phoenix.

From this point, the 4A Conference bracket is a double-elimination tournament.