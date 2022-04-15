Coconino softball wins fifth straight, beats Buckeye Union at home

Coconino softball beat Buckeye Union 8-2 on Friday, winning its fifth game in four days. The Panthers have outscored opponents 89-9 over their five-game win streak.

The Panthers are now 13-2 (9-1 Grand Canyon Region).

“We’re just proud of them,” said Panthers manager coach Kimberly Dennis. “It’s been a fun week with lots of wins, but that’s a lot of games as well.”

The Panthers are ranked No. 5 in the 4A Conference and are looking to make a big splash in the postseason. They have just three games remaining on the regular-season schedule -- two against crosstown rival No. 14 Flagstaff.

Freshman Kaitlyn Tso pitched a complete game, allowing just two runs and striking out 13 batters, following up her perfect game earlier in the week with another stellar performance on the mound.

Coconino got its bats rolling in the first inning, rattling off six runs in the opening frame. Buckeye Union struggled to handle the ball and sloppy mistakes helped the Panthers bat around the order their first time at the plate. Junior KodyLynn Wilson drove in the first two runs when a throwing error by the third baseman sailed over the first baseman, giving freshman Destiny Villas the time to make it all the way home from first base.

In the next at-bat, sophomore Alyssa Fockler emptied the bases with a home run to left-center field that barely cleared the fence but gave Coconino an early 4-0 lead with no outs.

Sloppy defense by the Hawks led to two more runs for Coconino before Buckeye Union could finish the inning.

“That set the tone for the game for us,” Dennis said.

Tso sat down the first six batters she faced with the help of a double play in the first, and she struck out the side in the second.

Dennis explained how the run support and Tso’s pitching confidence and ability go hand-in-hand.

“It’s a good combination. It should help her be a little bit more relaxed on the mound and it helps us as well, even if we are struggling a little here and there offensively to know that she is definitely going to give us a chance to stay in games," she said.

Coconino was unable to replicate its offensive success in the next three innings and the game stayed 6-0. The Panthers could not put much together in the second inning, and, with some runners on base in the third, could not produce any runs. Buckeye Union ended the fourth with a lineout and double play.

Buckeye Union had a prime scoring opportunity with bases loaded in the fourth inning, but Tso was able to work out of the jam without surrendering a run with a routine ground ball to second base.

The Hawks got their line scoring frame in the fifth inning. After Tso gave up a walk, freshman Ave Risati ignited the Buckeye Union offense with a huge rip into the outfield that scored the runner from first. She got into third base easily. Risati scored on a single from senior Melanie Castaneda to bring Buckeye Union within four runs.

Coconino responded in the bottom half of the inning, retaking a six-run lead. An error by the second baseman got Fockler on first, and a double from sophomore Hannah Thornsley put both runners in scoring position. The Panthers hit another double, coming of the bat of junior Izabel Pozar, that drove home both runs.

Tso was involved with each out in the top of the sixth as she struck out the first and third batter, and on a grounder back to the pitcher recorded the assist to first base.

Coconino ended the game on a one-out lineout as the base runner did not tag and the second baseman made the easy toss over to first ending the game.

“We’re wanting three more wins; we need to continue being us and not let any game be too big," the Panther skipper said.

Coconino closes out the season with two games against Flagstaff, split by a game against Peoria.

Coconino plays at No. 14 Flagstaff on Tuesday.

