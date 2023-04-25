The Coconino Panthers softball team clinched its second straight Grand Canyon Region title on its Senior Night, defeating the Flagstaff Eagles at home, 11-2, on Monday.

The Panthers completed a near-perfect regular season with a record of 16-1, finishing with an 11-1 mark in the Grand Canyon Region standings. Their lone loss came to Bradshaw Mountain on March 28 in Prescott Valley.

Panthers manager Kimberly Dennis said she was proud of the way her team closed the deal.

“That’s our goal we set out to do this year for sure but it’s not an easy task, especially in our region,” Dennis said. “I think we have a really tough region.”

The victory, after coming into the game ranked seventh in the 4A Conference, assured the Panthers will avoid the play-in round.

“It’ll be great knowing we don’t have to have that play-in game and then get some practices in, considering we’ve been playing so much,” Dennis said. “We haven’t had a whole lot of practice. Being able to play on our home field for that first round is a big one.”

Flagstaff finished the regular season with a record of 14-4 overall and a 9-3 Grand Canyon mark, securing a spot in the play-in.

Coconino got off to a fast start in front of an energized home crowd on its Senior Night. Facing off against freshman starting pitcher Cailee Culwell, the Panthers pounced by scoring twice before giving up an out. Both runs came on wild pitches. Panthers sophomore Destiny Villas had a huge game that started with a two-RBI single to extend the lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

Villas went 3 for 4 at the plate with two singles and a triple that came in the sixth inning. She finished the day with two RBIs and as many runs scored.

“I feel like it’s very important to get on top in a big game like this, especially on a Monday night under lights,” Villas said. “It was very cool to hop on top of our rival team.”

Seniors Victoria Lessley and Olivia Gomez both drove in runs after Villas to extend Coconino's lead to 6-0 after just the first inning.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Tso ran the show on Senior Night. She pitched the complete game to end with 13 strikeouts and just five hits allowed.

“I saw a little extra fire in her today,” Dennis said.

The Eagles had plenty of opportunities to rally and close the gap, as their leadoff runner reached base in three of the first four innings.

“If I adjust then I just know I have to leave them on base and they can’t score,” Tso said.

Flagstaff’s only two runs came in the fourth inning on a Coconino throwing error while trying to turn a double play and a long double from sophomore catcher Abby Schmitz, who was feet away from a home run on a shot to center field.

Coconino kept the runs coming even after going down in order in the second inning. After getting three batters on base with walks and a hit-by-pitch, sophomore Danica Kern launched a bases-clearing triple to make it 9-0 after three innings.

With how late the game started and the daylight quickly fading away, it was easy to think the run rule could end the game before the sun vanished, but Dennis was satisfied with getting seven innings in.

“That hopefully will come back to help us, experience playing a later game and more innings with that,” Dennis said. “But of course, you always will take a run rule.”

Villas shared the same sentiment on getting a full game, knowing the Panthers won't play again until Saturday. With how easy the team made the season look, having to prove it all in seven innings was a welcomed challenge.

“I honestly am glad we got extra innings because our season has been pretty, not easy, but less challenging,” Villas said. “So it was good to go the full seven innings and have a full game.”

That’s not to say the Panthers didn't try to end the game early by mercy rule. Tso did some work with the bat by driving in Coconino’s final two runs on a groundout in the fourth inning and a single in the sixth off of junior Gianna Baca, who came in relief of Culwell after five innings.

Tso was confident that her offensive output on top of her gem in the cirlce makes Coconino that much harder to beat.

“If everybody can hit, then I’ll do my job,” Tso said. “They can do their job. If I can do their job, too, and do my job, we win easy.”

The Panthers will host the first round of the 4A state tournament Saturday against a team to be determined later in the week. They will learn their seed in the tournament following the Wednesday play-in round.

Flagstaff, ranked No. 15, will host No. 18 Arcadia in the play-in round Wednesday in Flagstaff for a 4 p.m. ballgame.