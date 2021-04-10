Coconino softball falls to Prescott, 5-4, in extra innings

The Panthers showed off their power once again in this game as well, hitting back-to-back home runs in the second inning off the bats of junior Marissa Rodriguez and senior Rayne Cosnuau.

The team battled all game, not afraid to go right at a strong Badger group, which improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the region, and completed the regular-season series sweep of the Panthers. Coconino was down, had the lead and kept the game tied, showing that they refuse to go down quietly and will fight in any game situation.

Going into the eighth the Panthers just made too many mistakes. Coconino allowed a run to score off an error at third base and was not able to get the bats going, getting a runner in scoring position but not being able to get the runner home to tie it up again.

“We did not play very well on Thursday, so we worked on a lot of things in practice, so you love to see that the team made some adjustments,” Dennis said. “We just had a collapse in that eighth inning and (Prescott) got the best of us.”

Even with the loss, Dennis was proud of her team's fight throughout the entire game.