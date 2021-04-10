Coconino softball falls to Prescott, 5-4, in extra innings

The No. 20 Coconino Panthers softball team drew a tough matchup against the No. 5 Prescott Badgers Saturday but managed to make the game a back-and-forth battle.
Unfortunately for Coconino, it came up short at home and took the loss to Prescott, 5-4, in eight innings in a meeting of Grand Canyon Region ballclubs. The Panthers fall to 2-6 overall and 2-4 in the region.
Freshman Hannah Thornsley was the starter in the circle for the 4A Conference Panthers, making her seventh start in eight games. She immediately saw the danger that the opposing lineup imposed, giving up two runs on three hits and walking a batter in the first inning.
The Panthers were able to get a run back in the bottom half of the inning off an RBI double by freshman Alyssa Fockler.
Thornsley locked in after the first and finished the game, giving up a total of three earned runs on seven hits to go with seven strikeouts. Even with a high pitch count and the game on the line in extras, Panthers manager Kimberly Dennis had no plans of taking her young starter out of the game.
“While the game was going on that thought never crossed my mind,” Dennis said. “I felt she controlled the batters well and she just had to settle down a little bit, and I thought she did a great job of handling that stress of such a high-intensity game.”
The Panthers showed off their power once again in this game as well, hitting back-to-back home runs in the second inning off the bats of junior Marissa Rodriguez and senior Rayne Cosnuau.
The team battled all game, not afraid to go right at a strong Badger group, which improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the region, and completed the regular-season series sweep of the Panthers. Coconino was down, had the lead and kept the game tied, showing that they refuse to go down quietly and will fight in any game situation.
Going into the eighth the Panthers just made too many mistakes. Coconino allowed a run to score off an error at third base and was not able to get the bats going, getting a runner in scoring position but not being able to get the runner home to tie it up again.
“We did not play very well on Thursday, so we worked on a lot of things in practice, so you love to see that the team made some adjustments,” Dennis said. “We just had a collapse in that eighth inning and (Prescott) got the best of us.”
Even with the loss, Dennis was proud of her team's fight throughout the entire game.
“I told them that we just have to stick to our plan,” Dennis said. “It was nice that we were able to come back and chip away. They never let their spirits go down. It was just a battle back and forth, with both teams matching each other.”