Coconino softball edges Prescott, 3-2, in 14 innings at home

It took 14 innings but a stellar performance from freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Tso, effective fielding and disciplined late at-bats earned the Coconino Panthers softball team a 3-2 victory over the Prescott Badgers Tuesday at Coconino High School.

Tso pitched the complete game, striking out 17 batters while giving up just five hits and two earned runs, and the Panthers won their home opener in nail-biting fashion.

“I just am confident in myself. I have power and I know I can survive 14 innings, basically two games in one,” Tso said. “I honestly could have kept going, maybe two or three more innings.”

“She’s got a lot of experience, but she’s coming in and learning what high school ball is all about,” added Panthers manager Kimberly Dennis. "Giving up that two-run home run, I think that shook her up a bit, but she fought back and we couldn’t have asked for anything more than that."

The Panthers faced great pitching from Badgers sophomore Eliza Legge, who recorded 24 strikeouts through 13 innings. In the bottom of the 14th inning, the Badgers switched pitchers. Coconino loaded the bases with three walks against the pitcher. With two outs, freshman Danica Kern drew a fourth walk, scoring sophomore Hannah Thornsley for a walk-off victory.

“We struggled at the beginning of the game, swinging at a bunch of junk. So it was nice toward the end, even when the new pitcher was struggling, to be disciplined at the plate, and that showed,” Dennis said.

Through three innings of the game, Coconino and Prescott were deadlocked at 0-0 in a pitching duel. Panthers freshman Destiny Villas slapped a solo home run into left-center in the fourth inning, opening the scoring. Junior KodyLynn Watson followed with a triple, and junior Izabel Pozar hit an RBI single to take a 2-0 lead heading into the fifth frame.

Tso pitched nearly perfect fifth and sixth innings, striking out three while allowing just one walk and no hits to preserve the lead.

Coconino, which was also playing its Grand Canyon Region opener, entered the top of the seventh needing just three outs to win, but Leigha Walker hit a two-run bomb to tie the game at 2-2.

Tso had a chance to win in the bottom of the seventh inning after hitting a double. She stole third base, but a strikeout ended the frame before she could come home for the win.

In the 12th inning, the Badgers hit a single with a runner on second base. But she was thrown out trying to reach home, keeping the game tied.

Tso said the defense behind her was key in earning the victory.

“It was crazy. I’m glad my team had my back, and even though we didn’t have that many hits, we came out and battled. We got outs, they backed me up and I did my job,” she said.

The young roster proved to Dennis that despite the team’s overall youth, the it's tough bunch that can win difficult ballgames.

“I’m a defensive coach, and I love the defensive play on both sides. We had our big hitters striking out a bunch, and they didn’t let it affect them defensively -- which shows a lot of maturity,” she said.

Coconino (2-1, 1-0 Grand Canyon) will visit Prescott (3-2, 1-2 Grand Canyon) in a rematch Thursday.

