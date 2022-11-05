Coconino shut out in second half in loss to Prescott

The Prescott Badgers football team dominated on both sides of the ball to defeat the Coconino Panthers in a 35-13 victory at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott on Friday night.

Coming off last week’s road loss to the region-leading Bradshaw Mountain Bears, the No. 19 Panthers (3-6, 1-3 Grand Canyon) traveled back to Yavapai County to take on the 14th-ranked Badgers. As the regular season quickly winds down, the Panthers offense took the field first only two games from the lead in a tight region race.

Bridger French highlighted Coconino's night with 177 rushing yards on 27 carries.

After scoreless opening drives by both teams, one consisting of an early Quinn Mickelson fake punt conversion, each offense woke up. On Coconino’s second possession, French carried the Panthers downfield, and quarterback Enoch Watson scored the first points of the game with a 4-yard rushing touchdown.

The Badgers responded quickly. They opened their next drive with a run-heavy attack. After using their patented wildcat formation to grind their way inside the Panthers 10-yard line, the Badgers switched it up and hit Coconino with a rollout pass where junior quarterback Jaxon Rice threw a 6-yard touchdown strike to senior wide receiver Jake Hilton.

The Panthers then scored on a nearly identical drive as their last, relying on French’s angry rushing style to get them inside the red zone where they eventually scored on a 2-yard Watson run. The only difference this time around was the missed extra point by kicker Hunter Navarro, making the score 13-7.

Prescott quickly pounded its way down the field and scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Cian McKelvey. The score gave Prescott a 14-13 lead it would never lose.

Coconino tried putting points on the board before halftime, but the clock ran out after a potential touchdown on a run by French got called back due to a holding penalty.

Going into half, the game was still close, the Panthers only down by a point. However, after swapping punts to open the third quarter, the Badgers drove downfield, scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone and opened the next defensive series with an immediate pick-six by senior linebacker Cody Hanna to take a 28-13 lead in the first few minutes of the quarter.

The Panthers seemed to brush it off, though, putting together a solid drive on their next possession. But just as it was gaining steam, Coconino turned the ball over on downs in Prescott territory.

While a late comeback was still in reach for the Panthers, Prescott seemingly iced the game on its next drive after another McKelvey touchdown increased the lead to 22 points with just a quarter remaining.

Coconino closes out the regular season versus the Flagstaff Eagles (2-7, 0-4 Grand Canyon) in their crosstown rivalry game next Thursday.