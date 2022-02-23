Coconino senior Rufus Rusholme Cobb earns Daily Sun boys basketball athlete of the year honors

When the 2020-21 Coconino boys basketball season ended, the Panthers -- who reached the final four of the 4A Conference state tournament -- appeared unsure what their rotation would look like after graduating several seniors from the starting lineup.

There were plenty of young players looking to make their mark on the varsity level, but a senior from across the globe made an instant impact on the roster.

Rufus Rusholme Cobb, a 6-foot-5 guard from New Zealand who came over to spend a year of high school in Flagstaff and play for the Panthers, ended up leading Coconino in average points (11.6) and assists (3) per game. The Panthers, with the help of Cobb and others who stepped up to fill the new roles, finished with a 16-4 record. They also went 10-2 in the Grand Canyon Region in what would prove to be coach Mike Moran’s final season at the helm.

They fell to a tough Paradise Honors squad in the first round of the state tournament to finish the season.

Cobb, who added an element of scoring and defense -- and was particularly adept at using his long arms to steal from opposing guards -- said the style of basketball was the biggest challenge in coming over to play in the United States. It took time to figure out the game, but it eventually appeared to make sense.

“I’d say the pace of the game was surprising. I’m used to run-and-gun. Moran likes to slow things down, and I go from scoring 120 points as a team to 60 -- and that’s on a good day. It’s all about shot selection, not just getting out on the rebound and jacking up the corner 3,” Cobb said.

Beside his obvious talent as an overall player, Cobb made an impact on Moran with his character.

“Rufus has been an amazing young man. I love him. I’m so glad he came to us at Coconino High School. He is important in winning a lot of games for us, playing well when it really matters. Slashing, making the 3, hitting free throws and blocking shots when the game is on the line,” Moran said.

The coach also noticed that Cobb’s teammates immediately took to him, even as a new player entering a roster filled with players who were familiar with each other since childhood.

“They love him. He’s a great student-athlete, he’s got a great host family and he’s having a lot of fun, and I’ve so enjoyed watching him play,” Moran said.

Beside the play alone, Cobb said he was appreciative of the environment high school basketball provides. With packed gyms for games against rival Flagstaff, region matchups and other occasions, there was much to enjoy for his first and final year of high school sports in America.

“It’s been great having the student section, because I’m used to playing in a massive stadium, so there’s no real fans or student section. It’s been great to see my classmates at the games, cheering me on when I’m standing in the corner,” Cobb said. “The experience has been really fun.”

Cobb will finish the rest of the school year, training while he attempts to find a home in college basketball. Moran said the senior has some interest, but has not made a final decision on where he intends to play and study at the next level.

