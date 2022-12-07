Coconino senior Pozar commits to Eastern Nazarene College softball

Coconino senior Izabel Pozar recently announced her commitment to play softball at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Pozar, who has played softball since she was a little kid, both with the Panthers and her Team USA travel team in Flagstaff, will be an infielder for the Division III Lions. They went 22-22 last season and finished as the postseason runner-up in the New England Collegiate Conference.

She said she has been in contact with manager Tyler Pagaduan, who took over the head position in August, and she took an unofficial visit to the school in November. After seeing the campus -- it was her first time ever in the state of Massachusetts -- and observing the softball team, playing with the Lions felt like a fit.

“It’s a smaller school, so it felt like a family culture, and the campus is really pretty. And the coach was great, and you can see what they’re doing. It was just a place that I could see myself for four years,” Pozar said.

Pozar was a starter on last year’s Panthers softball team that went 17-5, won the Grand Canyon Region and reached the 4A Conference state tournament quarterfinals. She averaged .390 batting, finishing the season with 26 runs, 22 RBIs and 13 steals. Her best stats came from defense, though, as she boasted a .939 fielding percentage.

Her ability in the infield could lead her to success at the college level.

“I’m not scared to go after balls in the hole and cover a lot of ground,” she said.

Panthers manager Kimberly Dennis recognized that skill when Pozar started playing for Coconino. Pozar was a freshman on the 2020 team that had its season cut short due to COVID-19, but was a varsity player right away.

In about three weeks, she had already impressed Dennis, who knew she had a solid player for several years to come.

“I think we played her at every position but catcher in that short amount of time we had that season,” Dennis said, chuckling, “Her versatility has always been a key point. It’s a great benefit for the team. And she’s a great leader who has a passion for the game and is very competitive.”

Pozar’s defensive versatility is one of her main strengths.

“We can still use her in a variety of positions,” Dennis said. I’ve had talks with her over the years where I’ve said things like, ‘You might be a great shortstop, but for the makeup of the team we’re going to have you at third base.’ And she’s willing to do that and know that it’s a team game because she’s strong at different spots.”

Pozar’s attitude, outside of her skills, will be a bonus for the Lions.

“I’m open-minded and positive. I’ve been on teams that have struggled, and then it’s looking for the positive, and I’ve been on teams that are great. And having a goal that you all want to push to and all have in common, so I’ve definitely got that positive attitude,” she said.

Pozar said college softball became her goal when she was playing travel ball at about age 12, and the tournaments started getting more competitive and rigorous. Her travel team has had much success in the past years, including some solid results this summer.

Now, with the decision behind her, she can focus on growing as a player and enjoying her final months in Flagstaff. The travel squad will play tournaments until February, then the Panthers bring back a talented roster that has a chance to compete at a high level again in 2023.

“We want to chase a championship again my last season at Coconino, then some tournaments in the summer with my travel team, and then I’ll head off to Massachusetts,” Pozar said.

Coconino’s first official game is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2023, at Barry Goldwater in Phoenix.