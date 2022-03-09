Coconino senior Matias Ortiz Jr. commits to College of the Canyons

Matias Ortiz Jr., a senior and standout football player for the Coconino Panthers, officially committed to play college football at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California.

Ortiz -- listed as 6-foot-2, 225 pounds -- was a three-year varsity player for the Panthers on the defensive line and tight end. The Panthers had winning seasons and reached the playoffs each of the last three years with Ortiz as an impact player on each roster.

Now, after mulling several offers, he decided the Cougars were the best fit. They went 8-3 this season and reached the California Community College Athletic Association playoff quarterfinals, and seemed to offer the right environment for Ortiz to thrive.

“They have a lot of success over the years. They’ve been winning games and developing players. The defensive line coach is great, and I’ve been building a relationship with him for the past few months. I’m really excited to get there,” Ortiz said.

“He’s a very intelligent young man, and we talked about a number of different things in terms of his priorities. And I think he chose the best fit for him right now, and I know he’s got goals that are going to further his football career,” coach Mike Lapsley added.

Ortiz was a fixture on both sides of the ball for Coconino, especially in his senior season as an effective blocker in the Panthers’ run-heavy offense with the ability to make an occasional big play in the passing game. He was even more of a menace on the defensive line, though, and recorded 30 tackles in his senior year while also driving opposing offenses away from his side of the field.

For College of the Canyons, Ortiz will specialize as an edge rusher and could even find himself as an outside linebacker, utilizing both his size and speed.

“In that spot I have a chance to go in and make a lot of plays with the defense,” he said.

Lapsley had a front-row seat to Ortiz’s development over his years on the varsity squad. He said the graduating senior’s work ethic, as well as his physical talents and skills on the field, have him set up for success at the college level.

Furthermore, Lapsley said he will miss Ortiz’s impact on the Panthers squad as a role model.

“He was extremely important for our team. I’ve had him since his sophomore year, and I can’t really envision him missing more than maybe one practice in three years of football, and that probably was something for an injury. Him showing up every day and putting in the work made him a leader and that will take him far,” Lapsley said.

Within driving distance to his family in Flagstaff in Santa Clarita, Ortiz said he is excited to be able to come back and see family when possible, and also have them in the stands occasionally to watch his games.

After the football season ended, Ortiz played on the Panthers boys basketball squad that won the Grand Canyon Region title and reached the 4A Conference state tournament. He will continue to enjoy his remaining time in high school while working out and training for college football before leaving for California in June.

After a successful career in Flagstaff, he believes he is ready to take the next step in his academic and athletic career.

“My goal is to become a better player and a better man. And then hopefully I’ll keep developing and go on to a four-year school or see where it takes me. So I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

