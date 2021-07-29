Coconino running backs look to make up for lost production

The four players realize they are teammates first, though, and recognize that the success of their partners in the backfield bodes well for not just themselves, but the team’s overall production.

“Sure, there’s competition to be the starter, but we’re not fighting. It’s all teamwork and we all want each other to succeed. Whoever is getting the most carries, we’re still going to root for each other,” French said.

Lapsley said regardless of who is deemed the starting back, each will have a role in the offense, depending on matchups and the game plan for a particular week.

He said each player has their own skills unique from the others, based on size, strength and other physical abilities.

“Their role in the backfield is constantly evolving. Each is showing me something different almost all the time, so figuring out where to put everyone when is the challenge as a coach,” he said.

“It’s going to be a whole bunch of different players rotating in and out, guys doing things they hadn’t before to get more in-depth in the chart and playbook,” added Jaramillo.