Coconino routs Flagstaff in crosstown rivalry game, 82-0, to end season

The Coconino football team kept bragging rights in their crosstown football rivalry with Flagstaff and got out some aggression after experiencing a letdown season, beating Flagstaff, 82-0, at home in Cromer Stadium on Thursday.

Neither the Panthers (4-6, 2-3 Grand Canyon) nor the Eagles (2-8, 0-5 Grand Canyon) were going to make the 4A Conference state tournament regardless of the outcome, but the host walked off the field with new record set in addition to the city trophy.

“It was special. We had a lot of seniors that were playing as sophomores with me. To go out on this note was really good. We came together and got the job done,” Panthers coach Mike Lapsley said.

Coconino racked up 686 yards of offense, nearly all on the ground. Their 82 points was the most in any game in team history.

Coconino limited Flagstaff’s ability to move the ball and sealed the first shutout of the season. The Panthers forced a couple of turnovers, too, coming on an interception by junior Bridger French and a fumble recovery.

Senior Pierson Watson and junior Prayer Young-Blackgoat tied for the team high in tackles for loss with 2.5 each. Senior Griffin Benedict added two more.

Panthers senior running back Cooper French led the way with 327 yards and five touchdowns. After missing nearly three full games due to an ankle injury, he said it was rewarding to put up an impressive performance in his final football game.

He will pursue wrestling, rather than playing football, at the college level.

“It’s the last time for me putting on the helmet. It was a great way to cap it all off,” he said.

Cooper French with another TD rush.Panthers lead 56-0 0:18 2QPer ⁦@Flagcoco⁩ it’s tied for the most Coconino has scored in a half pic.twitter.com/nJ5gTTPpze — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) November 11, 2022

Cooper French was not the only rusher who had a big day, though. His brother, Bridger, chipped in 101 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Junior quarterback Enoch Watson ran for 156 yards and two scores, and senior fullback Quinn Mickelson made the most of his seven carries, racking up 71 yards and a trip into the end zone.

The Panthers had some offensive struggles in the second half of games this season, but never let up Thursday.

“That was the expectation going in. Our coaches said we wanted a basketball-like score and we gave it to them,” Bridger French said.

Bridger French TDPanthers lead 35-0 7:15 2Q pic.twitter.com/uJ7cBr4c01 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) November 11, 2022

“When your offensive line comes up and says, ‘Hey, they’re switching defenses, but we’ve still got this,’ it makes your life easier as a play caller. It’s them executing,” Lapsley added.

There were several frustrated players on the Flagstaff sideline after the loss. The Eagles couldn’t get over the hump in the second half of the season, falling in each of their Grand Canyon Region contests.

Eagles coach Sean Manning said his team simply couldn’t put together the plays necessary to get past a major deficit.

“We just weren’t able to overcome the mistakes, just couldn’t get it going. We weren’t physical enough tonight, unfortunately. A lot of kids came in hurt, a few were having a hard time walking off the field, and they gave everything we could, so I’m proud of them,” Manning said.

Manning said he got a compliment from Rick Smith, a former champion coach of the Eagles, that was encouraging to hear after the game.

“For him to come over and be proud regardless of the loss, that says a lot. That was important to note and I said that to the kids. I said there are a lot of people who still support you win or lose,” Manning said.

Both teams will head into the offseason looking to improve upon their respective records, and hopefully earn playoff berths next season.

Manning hopes the kids who are returning for the Eagles will take the loss personally, and use it as motivation to get back into the weight room and work toward future success.

“It starts Monday. They have to understand and buy into that, and good things will happen,” Manning said.

The returning Panthers believe a major rivalry win will vault them into more success in 2023.

“We talked about it every day, we need it for next year,” Bridger French said. “All our guys that are coming back are hungry, we’re going to be grinding, and it’s going to be a blast.”