Coconino Panthers wrestling preparing for state tournament

The Coconino Panthers wrestling team uses the word “suffer” a lot during practices. Both through a grueling schedule and a daily grind that has the kids literally crawling on their knees to the finish line after post-practice conditioning, it’s an adequate word.

On Thursday, several Coconino wrestlers will see the fruits of their labor when they participate in the Division III state tournament at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. The Panthers won the section championship over the weekend, scoring 176.5 team points to second-place Thunderbird’s 145.5.

Along the way to winning a second straight section title, the Panthers qualified wrestlers at nine different weight classes, including four seniors, three juniors and two freshmen.

Anthony Escalera (106), Nick Phillips (113), Tony Hernandez (120), Nolan Wilson (126), Jeran Chastain (132), Mike Woods (138), Cooper French (150), Reed Merrell (157) and Thayer Nez (165) will each compete in individual tournaments beginning Thursday and will try to combine for a high finish as a squad in their final varsity meet of the season.

Coach Mike Schmieder said that of the nine going to the tournament, he has faith in the entire lineup to compete at a high level against Arizona’s best competition at the D-III level.

“We lost some tight ones at the section tournament, and we easily could be taking 11 to 13, but I’m pleased with the nine wrestlers we’re bringing. We got the draws, so we know who we’ll be facing in the first few rounds, and I feel good about them. We’re a dangerous team, and I know a lot of teams don’t want to see us there,” Schmieder said.

Among the four seniors, Hernandez, Woods and Phillips have been on the varsity team since they were freshmen. The three, in fact, are the lone athletes that have “suffered” through all four years of the program, and are now being rewarded with opportunities at the highest level.

“I think it’s special that we’re able to survive four years of this program. A lot of people come in to the first practice, come into the first week, and they can’t hang. It’s really hard. You can’t forge a good sword without the hot environment. And we’ve made each other stronger, so now we get to see what happens,” Hernandez said.

“The bond that we shared, starting as freshman, growing up as a team together, I think it really connected for us this season,” added Woods.

Just to get to this point, Phillips said, is a testament to years of effort.

“The toughness is insane. Coach Schmieder pushes us like crazy,” he said. "In the beginning of the year we have a ton of people come in and try out wrestling. But at the end there’s only a few of us. If you stick with it, you see the result.”

Schmieder said the senior class, particularly the three studs, have provided excellent leadership for the rest of the team. And it’s apparently effective, as a majority of the wrestlers traveling to Phoenix still have at least one more season remaining in their high school careers.

With their “suffering” and buy-in, he believes the seniors have shown the way to a younger group that will keep their legacy going.

“We’ve got the young guys that are going to be the future of the program, and the veterans that have been here and can be examples. That’s so important for the continuity of the team,” Schmieder said.

The Panthers won a tournament at Holbrook early in the season, along with the weekend’s section competition. They, the staff believes, are tested and will be ready to compete when they arrive to Phoenix.

“This group has bought into what we’re about in terms of Coconino wrestling. They’ve embraced it and this is the reward,” Schmieder said.

