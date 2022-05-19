Coconino Panthers spring into football preseason

There was a short break after Coconino football fell to Glendale in the first round of the 4A Conference playoffs in November, but coach Mike Lapsley said the returning players wanted to get back to work immediately. The kids started trickling back into the weight room in January, and have worked until spring practice, which began in mid-April.

A young team in 2021, the Panthers will have to replace a few key players from the graduating class of seniors but have plenty of returning starters on both sides of the ball.

Much of the core is still intact, and the Panthers have seemingly slid back into the routine with little trouble.

“I would say they know the dynamic," Lapsley said. "We had a lot of sophomores on varsity last season, so they know the system, they know the expectations of our program. And with all these guys back there’s a ton of excitement."

“We had a lot of young guys last year that were role players that will step up as starters or play more,” added junior Jacob Clouse, who has led the Panthers in tackles for two consecutive seasons.

There are plenty of newcomers to the squad; athletes who might have played in years past and competed with other Coconino High School teams but are now getting back into football.

Pierson Watson, who totaled 45 tackles and tied with Clouse for the most tackles for loss in 2021 at seven, said he is happy to see the new faces, whether young or just returning to the sport after some off time.

“With them there’s so much potential,” he said.

“I think you break down the last three years, getting into the state playoffs, everyone knows we’re on the bubble of kind of making a deep run. So that excitement level is up and people want to be a part of it,” Lapsley added.

Asked about the team’s major strengths, two in particular come to Lapsley's mind.

“Speed and aggressiveness. They want to hit right now. I think overall our team speed might be fastest overall since I’ve been here,” he said.

Watson noted that these two qualities have shown themselves in drills. He said players are flying to the ball in practice, cutting well and are just generally doing everything fast.

They might need that speed to overcome a current lack of size. Among the 2022 graduates were some of the biggest and strongest players on the roster.

Right now, the goal, Watson said, is to grow the current roster, both in numbers and individual mass.

“We need to build more size on the team, and that will come with time in the weight room,” he said. “And right now we’re just getting ready for everything.”

Coconino will wrap up its spring session soon and prepare for a summer filled with practice, 7-on-7 passing tournaments -- including a pair at Northern Arizona University -- and hopefully a team camp at some point.

