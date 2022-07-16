Coconino Panthers look to repeat, improve ahead of cross country season

Nearly a year later, it remains a bit difficult for Coconino cross country coach Shannon Taylor to believe that the Panthers girls won their first Division III state title in the fall.

"It's surreal still. I'll be walking the halls of Coconino still and I'll go, 'Hey, that's our trophy. We actually did that after being so close after all these years.’ And we’re still so proud,” she said.

After a handful of runner-up finishes, the girls finally earned their rings. The boys improved too, finishing ninth in their title race.

Now the Panthers are hungry for more, with young squads on both sides. As the teams train during informal practices over the summer, there is a belief it can be done.

"We're bringing back almost everybody. We just graduated one senior and we've got some JV girls that were competing, so we've got a lot of depth on the girls side," Taylor said. "We lost our two top seniors from last year on the boys side, but we're bringing back a whole slew of young athletes."

“It’s motivating because we did it once, so we could do it again," Panthers senior Zofia Sawasky added. “Now we want to be back where we were last year. It's going to be a lot tougher than it was last year.”

She’s right.

Coconino’s squads are making a move to D-II level. They’ll face faster teams on a regular basis, including crosstown rival Flagstaff, which has dominated the last few years. Both the Flagstaff Eagles boys and girls have won five of the past six D-II state championships.

It’s nerve-racking, but exciting, too.

"We've always had that rivalry with city meets and other races, but now it's there with sections and state. So that's another fun thing," Sawasky said.

And as the Panthers girls try to maintain their spot, the boys are in their own battle to qualify again.

After barely having enough runners to field a boys team in the 2020 season, they eked into the title race in sectionals last fall and performed well.

"It was huge for their momentum. They got top 10 after getting the last spot in qualifying, running the way we thought they could. So that's really big for that program," Taylor said.

And seeing the girls atop the podium last fall is fueling the boys to make their own history.

“We want to replicate them,” junior Nick Wolfe said. “It’s tough when we’re moving up to Division II, but we want boys and girls to be up there this year. And that’s going to take a lot of extra work from us, but I think we can do it.”

The summer period has been productive for the Panthers. The team is practicing regularly. From long runs in Buffalo Park or other area trails to faster-paced workouts on the school track or weight sessions, the buy-in from the athletes appears to be at a recent high.

Both teams are young, and around 50 athletes have taken part in the preseason -- with more expected to participate once school starts up again in the fall.

"We're still just trying to keep building a great cross country program,” Taylor said. “They're taking the wind from last year and wanting to be even better.”

Coconino’s first scheduled meet is in September, with official practices set for August.