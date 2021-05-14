Coconino Panthers hooper Manuelito signs to University of Antelope Valley

Kiana Manuelito, a graduating senior from the Panthers girls basketball team, signed her letter of intent Friday at Coconino's gym to play college hoops at the University of Antelope Valley, a four-year NAIA program located in Lancaster, California.
Manuelito was surrounded by friends and family, smiling and taking photos while celebrating the moment as the lone player from the Panthers to commit to a college basketball program thus far in 2021.
She said she chose University of Antelope Valley due to its high-quality psychology program and its women's basketball team's success.
The Pioneers regularly qualify for the NAIA tournament.
“I believe that this college will get me where I want to be as a person. I want to develop at a fast rate and build who I am. The strength they have with the education and basketball, that’s the step I needed,” Manuelito said.
Manuelito led the 2021 Panthers in scoring (16), rebounds (4.3), assists (2.2) and steals (3.3) as Coconino went 11-4 and reached the quarterfinals of the 4A Conference state championship tournament.
Cassie Schrader, who took over as Coconino’s head coach before the winter season, described Manuelito’s game as “smooth.” Hustle, a solid jumper and clever finishes at the rim made the senior a valuable player for the Panthers.
She also made it easier for Schrader to have success early in her first season, knowing she had a dependable guard to run the floor and set the tone on both sides of the ball.
“I’ve seen her improve every year, but this year in particular I made it very clear what I wanted out of her as a new coach, and she exceeded every expectation,” Schrader said.
Talented from the start of her high school career -- Manuelito even played some minutes on the varsity squad as a freshman -- her development as a leader matched the improvement of her skills.
Schrader remembers a quiet girl, one who would shy away from the spotlight, even as she was the team’s catalyst to winning seasons.
But, noting that she would benefit from improving her interpersonal skills both as a collegiate athlete and as the senior leader in the 2021 high school season, she got better.
“Anybody that’s younger than her in this program looks up to her a lot and she knows that. I feel like she kind of accepted that, even though in the years before she was nervous about it. Now she’s someone we can use as an example,” Schrader said.
With graduation on the horizon, Manuelito will spend the summer working out and practicing. She has already shown up to some of Coconino’s offseason spring workouts to lift weights and shoot.
At the next level, she hopes her inherent court vision and passing ability will help her find a role for UAV.
While she has already proven to be a successful high school player, Manuelito’s slate is wiped clean as she prepares to head to California in August. She wants to make an impact for the Pioneers immediately.
“I have to practice all offseason and make sure that when I walk into the gym for that first day of practice I show them that I’m not a freshman, that title doesn’t matter and that I’m there to do what I need to,” Manuelito said.
She will also spend her last few months in Flagstaff enjoying time with loved ones and reflecting on her great years as a Panther.
Even as she leaves to take on college and the next level of basketball, Manuelito said she hopes she left a legacy in her time at Coconino.
“I hope that they remember I was just a good player, all-around good person, someone that was just me. Just Kiana, not like anyone else, and that I set an example,” she said.