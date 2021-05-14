Coconino Panthers hooper Manuelito signs to University of Antelope Valley

She also made it easier for Schrader to have success early in her first season, knowing she had a dependable guard to run the floor and set the tone on both sides of the ball.

“I’ve seen her improve every year, but this year in particular I made it very clear what I wanted out of her as a new coach, and she exceeded every expectation,” Schrader said.

Talented from the start of her high school career -- Manuelito even played some minutes on the varsity squad as a freshman -- her development as a leader matched the improvement of her skills.

Schrader remembers a quiet girl, one who would shy away from the spotlight, even as she was the team’s catalyst to winning seasons.

But, noting that she would benefit from improving her interpersonal skills both as a collegiate athlete and as the senior leader in the 2021 high school season, she got better.

“Anybody that’s younger than her in this program looks up to her a lot and she knows that. I feel like she kind of accepted that, even though in the years before she was nervous about it. Now she’s someone we can use as an example,” Schrader said.