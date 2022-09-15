Coconino Panthers football team seeks 2-0 start to season as it takes on Arcadia on road

Coconino has a chance to start its fifth consecutive season at 2-0 with a road contest at the home of the Arcadia Titans on Friday.

The 4A Conference Panthers are fresh off their best season-opening game -- at least in terms of score differential -- in Mike Lapsley’s tenure as head coach after defeating 3A Blue Ridge, 62-6, at home last week.

The Panthers now have a battle against undefeated 4A Arcadia, which holds a 2-0 record.

The competition against their first 4A opponent of the year presents a challenge, but recent form suggests the Panthers are ready.

Lapsley was encouraged by the team’s enthusiasm last Friday, and the Panthers believe they executed better than most teams might in the first game of a season.

“I feel like we came out in the first quarter and just defeated them,” Panthers senior Quinn Mickelson said. "They didn’t want to come out and hit us hard like we were hitting them, and we just kept going. It was a great start and a great confidence booster for everyone. But we’ve still got to keep getting better.”

Coconino’s offense was spectacular upon opening the season, finishing with nine touchdowns -- seven different players scored at least one -- and 501 total yards.

The Panthers will need some of the same production against a Titans team that has allowed just 28 combined points in two games so far.

Defensively, the Panthers were opportunistic, totaling nine tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions against Blue Ridge.

The unit will be tested more this week, facing a high-powered passing attack led by sophomore quarterback Braylen Rooney.

Coconino’s success defensively came from stopping the run last Friday. The Panthers clogged up the middle and forced Blue Ridge to be one-dimensional with a passing attack that was not ready to carry the load.

Rather than switch that strategy against a great passing offense, though, Lapsley believes the Panthers can play well using a similar style.

“Defensively we always want to make sure we don’t get beat with the run, so making sure that’s dialed in first is the focus. And then the guys know that if they can get that, then they’re obviously going to go to their passing game. So what we dialed in this week was that the coverages are solid so that the unit can be ready,” he said.

The game against Arcadia will likely have more ebb and flow, and Lapsley said Coconino has to be able to adapt during the game against a tough opponent rather than stick to a single game plan like it was able to do in the opener.

“There’s not a ton different necessarily, but we didn’t quite get all of our looks out there defensively last Friday -- both sides of the ball, really. We were executing fundamentally, so we didn’t have to get out of it, but one of the focuses this week is on adjustments, making sure everyone understands their jobs in different situations,” he said.

The Panthers are also putting an emphasis on overall consistency. Against a team much faster and stronger than last week’s opponent, there is less room for mistakes.

“I’d say our second half was a little sloppy at the end, with penalties and stuff like that, but if we pick that up and we play well the whole game instead of just one half then Friday will go our way,” Mickelson said.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Titans is set for 7 p.m. at Arcadia High School.