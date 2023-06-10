After another successful year, the Coconino Panthers boys basketball team has a whole new look this summer.

The Panthers started their June offseason campaign last week, including playing several games in an exhibition tournament at Northern Arizona University’s men’s basketball team camp over the weekend.

It’s Cooper Elliott’s second year as head coach of the Panthers, and Coconino is in the process of undergoing a heavy transformation in its roster. The Panthers graduated seven of their top-eight scorers from a team that went 12-8 (8-4 Grand Canyon) and reached the first round of the 4A Conference state tournament after beating Arizona College Prep 69-51 in the play-in round.

As the summer period continues, Coconino is looking to form a new identity.

“It’s something different. We’re still trying to find our chemistry. Once we figure that out I think we’ll be in good shape,” senior JT Begay said.

Begay is one of just a few returning players that played significant varsity minutes last year. He’s joined by senior Mike Chukwujigha, who started competing with the Panthers midway through last year after sitting out several games while waiting for adoption papers to clear with his new guardians in Flagstaff.

Chukwujigha averaged 8.2 points and a team-high 9.7 rebounds per game in 2022-23.

“It’s a big deal for our team. But I also want him there for his own sake. For him to sit out when he was doing all the right things was tough. But now to have him and a couple more additions will be crucial,” Elliott said.

Perhaps Chukwujigha’s most important attribute, however, is his defense in the paint. By the end of the season, Chukwujigha was one of the top paint defenders in the 4A Conference.

In a 92-21 exhibition win over Tuba City at the Lumberjacks camp last Saturday, Chukwujigha recorded four blocks and controlled the paint for the Panthers by contesting even more shots. That defensive performance came despite the starters sitting the majority of the second half in a blowout victory.

Coconino beats Tuba City 92-21 pic.twitter.com/tB0bjz4kgh — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) June 3, 2023

His presence will provide a boost for the Panthers, even on nights when he isn’t scoring as much as he’d like.

“We definitely try not to get beat, but with him back there it’s in the back of your mind that you still have help,” Begay said.

Defense is the aspect of the game Elliott is focusing on with the new group. Over time, the relatively inexperienced roster will start to mesh on offense, with players finding their roles in the half-court game.

Steals and stops will provide chances to score on the break. And, with some size and athleticism throughout the squad, defense could prove a strength if the team figures it out.

“The biggest thing is the buy-in, and we’ve got that,” Elliott said. “I have a lot of great kids that still have a lot of room for improvement. You see the results of it, but also some of those losses show what happens when you don’t do it. I think there’s a lot of potential growth from that.”

He added: “In just a few games we’ve won by a lot and gotten beat by a lot. But you see the growth, and if that continues then we’re on track. And I tell the guys our identity is going to reveal itself.”

The Panthers will continue to practice and play in exhibition games throughout June. That includes a Monday night league with local teams in both Flagstaff and Coconino’s gyms.

They will take a break after this month, and eventually get back in the gym to prepare for the season opener on Nov. 27 at Greenway in Phoenix.