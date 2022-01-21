Coconino Panthers beat Lee Williams at home, extend win streak to nine games

The No. 11 Coconino Panthers improved to 10-2 on the season and 5-1 in the 4A Grand Canyon region Friday, defeating the No. 33 Lee Williams Volunteers 41-32 at home.

Senior guard Mitchell Jacobson led the game in points with 12, including two 3-pointers. Senior guard Rufus Cobb finished just behind him with 11 points, going 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Right out of the gate, both teams knocked down their first three-pointers, giving the illusion the first quarter was going to be an offensive shootout. A flurry of fouls and steals from each team stalled the offensive production and Lee Williams led just 5-3 after the first four minutes of action.

“I feel like we didn’t come out as strong,” said junior Ivory Washington, “we could have come out way better, we’re a way better team than we showed tonight.”

Coconino was averaging 58.2 points per game coming into this game, its offensive production was not as present coming off a win the night before, on the road against No. 27 Greenway.

Following a Lee Williams timeout, the offensive pace began to pick up and the Panthers closed out the quarter on a 9-5 run. The Panthers led 12-10 at the end of the first.

Washington set the tone defensively in the first quarter, recording a block and multiple steals. Washington would disrupt passing lanes all night constantly forcing turnovers for Coconino. Using lightning-quick reflexes and borderline elite speed Washington was able to make opposing ball handlers uncomfortable and take away possessions from the opposition. Washington finished the game with four points as well.

“Washington is the guy that gets us started,” said Coconino coach Mike Moran, “he’s the guy Coconino High School relies on to get us out of the gate.”

Coconino prides itself on its team defensive work and is possibly their biggest point of emphasis as a unit.

Lee Williams knocked down a half-court buzzer-beater to end the period, cutting the Coconino lead down to two.

The second quarter remained tight with multiple lead changes. Fouls were in abundance for both sides, making it difficult for either team to get on a roll. There were a total of 17 team fouls in the first half, seven against Coconino and 10 against Lee Williams.

The Panthers held a slim 22-21 lead at halftime.

Lee Williams got a quick basket to start the third, retaking the lead. Both offenses struggled to put a run together, no longer dealing with fouls but tough looks leading to a lot of missed shots.

Another big steal and score by Washington gave Coconino the lead back with a little under a minute left in the third, and the Panthers held their lead at one, 28-27 at the end of the third quarter.

Lee Williams began to unravel at the start of the fourth, several turnovers allowed Coconino to score six unanswered to start the period. The Volunteers were able to get a handle on the offense but Coconino did a good job keeping their distance on the scoreboard.

With just 1:30 remaining, the Panthers led by five and just needed to protect their lead from the free-throw line and run out the clock, which they did.

After dropping two of their first three games of the season, Coconino has established a nine-game win streak. The Panthers currently sit in second place of the 4A Grand Canyon region, only trailing the No. 12 Prescott Badgers 10-5 (8-1 4A Grand Canyon) who they play on Tuesday night at home for the region title.

The No. 12 Prescott Badgers 10-5 (8-1 4A Grand Canyon) was the last team Coconino lost to before going on this nine-game win streak. The Panthers lost 57-37 in Prescott back in early December. The Badgers are currently in the lead of the Grand Canyon region but a Coconino win in their next meeting could flip that.

“We’ll take it,” Moran said on the last two tough wins, “we have to play better if we want to beat Prescott, we have to get a little rest over the weekend and come out and play the best game we play of the year.”

The Panthers will be looking for revenge against Prescott in their next game, this time in Flagstaff. The game is on Tuesday, January 25th, at 7 p.m. and will most likely determine the winner of the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0