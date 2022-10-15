Coconino offense stalls in home loss to Lee Williams, 14-7

Coconino Panthers football coach Mike Lapsley said he was expecting a “dogfight” against Lee Williams on Friday. He got one, and it didn’t go his way.

The No. 17 Panthers could not finish offensive drives with scores and fell in an upset to the 24th-ranked Volunteers, 14-7, at Cromer Stadium on Friday.

The Panthers (2-4, 0-1) dropped their Grand Canyon Region opener and lost to the Volunteers for the first time since 2017.

The opposing quarterback threw a pair of touchdown passes to receiver Reilly Feil in the first half, providing all the points the Volunteers needed, as the Panthers did not score until the fourth quarter.

Coconino out-gained Lee Williams, 326-291, and senior running back Cooper French rushed for 159 yards. But the Panthers had different drives end in a turnover on downs inside the Volunteers' 10-yard line, some mere feet away from touchdowns. They also lost a fumble in Volunteers territory in the first half.

“I really don’t know what to think. I think we should have dominated from start to finish, and we didn’t,” Lapsley said. “There were opportunities for the playmakers to make plays, for guys to essentially be able to impose their will in those situations. In years past, that’s what we did and that’s who we were. And I was hoping they would grasp that and really get our identity back tonight, but they didn’t.”

Down 14-7, Coconino forced Lee Williams into a turnover on downs with 9:55 to play. Panthers junior quarterback Enoch Watson hit junior running back Bridger French for a touchdown pass. On the next drive, junior safety JT Begay intercepted a pass. It seemed that after more than three quarters of poor execution, the Panthers finally had some momentum.

“We talk about big plays all the time. My pick, not to be selfish, was a big play and we needed that,” Begay said. “I was just hyped, and it gave the offense a chance to score down a touchdown -- which is a good place to be.”

The Panthers moved the ball down the field and got inside the visitor's red zone. With 3:13 remaining to play, Cooper French’s run on fourth down was called inches -- maybe a few chainlinks -- short of a first down. The Volunteers got the ball back, gained the one first down they needed and ran out the clock for the victory.

Coconino’s defense was a bright spot, as it didn’t give up any points in the second half and forced two turnovers. However, a few penalties and early points made Begay feel like the unit could have played better.

“We’ve got to do the little things right more, shed blocks, make tackles, finish plays,” he said.

Each of the Panthers’ four losses have come by a touchdown or less, and they’ve had chances to come back in each one. Still, the Panthers are at 2-4, a record none of the current players are familiar with. It’s not time to panic yet, but Coconino needs to claim victories in each of its four final games to have a chance to sneak into a postseason berth.

“I told them the honest truth, we have to win out,” Lapsley said. “That’s our only hope to make the playoffs and achieve any of the goals. Hopefully the guys learn from the mistakes and move forward.”

Despite the disappointing loss, Begay believes the Panthers have the ability to make up for some failures to conclude the year.

“We have the skill, we have the talent, we’ve just got to execute and come together to finish the season,” he said.

Coconino will host Mingus Union for its Homecoming game next Friday.