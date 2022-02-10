Coconino mounts second-half comeback, advances to playoffs

There’s at least one more game left for coach Mike Moran.

In what was likely his last game on Coconino’s basketball court, Moran and the No. 10 Panthers boys defeated No. 23 Mica Mountain, 66-56, in Thursday’s 4A Conference play-in round.

The Panthers, down as much as 9 in the second quarter, mounted a comeback in the second half and held on to defeat the Thunderbolts, who finished their first varsity basketball season in school history. Senior Rufus Cobb scored a team-high 16 points, as senior Matt Reber and senior Mitchell Jacobson both added 12. Junior Ivory Washington scored eight, and junior Memphis James and senior Jordan Holloway both had six in a balanced scoring effort.

Winning in an emotional fashion was the perfect way for the Panthers to honor their long-time coach.

“It means everything. Maybe not so much to Moran, but to us as the players, we know that he loves basketball so much, he loves this program so much. So we wanted to do all we can to have the best season he can and win here,” Reber said.

The crowd gave Moran a standing ovation prior to the opening tip-off to express its appreciation for the coach that has given so much to the team, and Flagstaff-area basketball in general. Moran appeared to be holding back tears, waving to the crowd with gratitude right before the game started.

“I love this place. I never thought I would leave, but I’m doing the right thing, I know I am,” Moran said. “I was into the game once it started, but I felt like I wasn’t sure what was really going on. I wasn’t thinking about myself, but it’s nice to know people care.”

After trailing all throughout the first half, and most of the third quarter, the Panthers started to slowly claw their way back into the game. Junior Pierson Watson hit a turn-around jumper in the paint to tie the score at 49-49 with 1:16 left in the third quarter. James hit another jumper with 48 seconds left, and Cobb made a couple free throws to lead 53-49 after the third period.

The momentum switched as the Panthers tightened up defensively and were more aggressive driving into the lane. Cobb led the effort, hitting eight of his nine free throws in the second half. Everything seemed to be going Coconino’s way after he hit a tough and-one layup early in the fourth quarter.

“I knew today wasn’t my day from the outside, and so I knew I needed to pound it inside. I got to the free throw line quite a bit, and managed to hit a few of them. We knew we needed a change in the second half and that was part of it,” Cobb said.

The Panthers went up 57-49 before the Thunderbolts went on a quick 7-2 run to make it a one-possession game at 59-56. Coconino closed out the contest with a 7-0 run of its own and won by 10.

Moran said he was proud of the way Reber competed all game. Reber scored eight of his 12 points in the third quarter as part of the comeback. After missing nearly three weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, Reber has steadily taken back his starting role and provided great defense and rebounding against tough forwards. His effort buoyed Coconino’s second half, Moran said.

“He led us again with his intensity when we needed it, and he’s been doing that all year for us. But we needed him back, and he did a lot for us today,” Moran said.

With the victory, Coconino advanced to the 4A Conference playoffs. The seeding and brackets will be announced by the Arizona Interscholastic Association this weekend, but Coconino (16-3, 10-2 Grand Canyon) will be the road team in the first round on Tuesday.

