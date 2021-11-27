Coconino junior Cooper French earns Daily Sun football athlete of the year honors

Cooper French had big shoes to fill when he stepped onto the practice field ahead of his junior football season for the Coconino Panthers.

He may not have known it at that point, but the running back was going to become the bell-cow back for the run-heavy Panthers. Already a state champion wrestler as a sophomore, French was no stranger to expectations and competing under pressure. But the idea of backing up Zach Bennett, the Grand Canyon Region and 4A Conference Offensive Player of the Year who racked up 1,206 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 2020 as a senior, may have been a bit daunting.

French stepped in and beat both of those totals as a junior, accumulating 1,552 yards and 17 touchdowns. If Coconino had not missed either or both of two canceled games due to COVID-19 exposure at the school, French would have increased those statistics even more.

Flanked with a great group of backs who could carry for big gains as a backup when needed, French was not impacted negatively by his newfound role.

“I didn’t feel a whole lot of pressure, because I knew that I had John (Jaramillo) and Gabe (Callado) sitting right there, and those guys are great and took a lot of pressure off,” he said.

At the beginning of spring football, assessing his team, coach Mike Lapsley was not sure what direction his offense would go. Sophomore quarterback Enoch Watson was a promising young talent, eventually winning the starting job and showing flashes of skill at times that bode well for the future. The Panthers also had a deep group of backs, including Callado and Jaramillo, with senior Tyson Fousel, sophomore Ryker Patten and junior Jacob Clouse able to come in to take carries when needed.

So Lapsley never indicated that French would carry the ball so much. He ran 209 times total in nine games, including a record-breaking performance -- 41 carries for 354 yards and three touchdowns, both of which were new highs for the Panthers in a single game -- in a late-October win against Mingus Union.

Whether this sort of production was expected is only known by Lapsley and the offensive coaching staff. They kept their mouths tight throughout the preseason to keep competition guessing. What was not a secret, though, was that Lapsley felt his top back could handle whatever was thrown his way.

“He stepped in, and I knew he was tough. With his wrestling career he showed that, and I coached him when he was younger, and you could tell he was going to give it everything he had. I’m really proud of him,” Lapsley said.

French ran for 170 yards and a touchdown -- his eighth game of 100 or more yards in 2021 -- in the season finale, a 49-26 loss at Glendale in the first round of the state tournament on Nov. 19. The Panthers could not score quite enough or contain the Cardinals' running backs enough to keep their season alive.

However, even in a loss, French’s production stood out. It was the type of performance the Panthers had become used to. And as much as Coconino pounded the rock with French, he often did not know his stats until somebody told him after the game.

“I was just enjoying it. I didn’t realize how many I had each game, because I was just thinking about each carry individually,” French said.

The season was memorable, both for its ups and downs throughout the months of playing. Coconino missed its first and fourth scheduled games of the season due to COVID-19 protocols, won some massive games in exciting fashion, lost the Grand Canyon Region championship for the first time in several seasons, and ultimately reached the playoffs but were shut down by a solid Glendale squad.

More than his own numbers, French said he was focused on making the most of his time on the field.

“I enjoyed every second of it. There’s nothing like this group of guys, and I’ll remember them the rest of my life. We’ve got some characters, some guys that will play at the next level. It will be amazing to see what some of them go on to do,” he said.

He will transition quickly into wrestling for the winter season, where he is aiming to defend his state title from last year and lead the Panthers to continued team success. When football returns in 2022 he’ll be ready for what will likely be even more of a role. But that will be the focus in due time.

“I’m just looking forward to wrestling. When football comes in the spring I’ll start getting ready, but right now it’s just on to the next thing,” French said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0