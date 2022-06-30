Coconino High School senior Watson commits to BYU football

After the early part of a productive summer, Coconino senior Pierson Watson on Tuesday committed to play college football at BYU following his senior year for the Panthers.

Watson finished with 45 tackles in eight games, the second-highest total on the team. After increasing his physicality in the weight room and skill on the field throughout the offseason, the Cougars felt he could fit in as a linebacker at the next level.

He and brother Enoch Watson -- the team’s slotted starting quarterback as an incoming junior -- recently traveled to a BYU summer camp, where he impressed with his abilities. After talking with the coaches and getting a chance to see the team’s facilities, the commitment appeared to be an easy one.

“I really hit it off with the coaches, and I liked the linebackers coach and the head coach, Kalani Sitake. I wanted them to be my coaches in the future, and they’re a good school that wins a lot and is moving into the Big 12 Conference. They’re huge on NIL opportunities -- which is great -- and it felt like the right fit,” Watson said.

Watson comes from an athletic family.

His parents and uncles played college sports -- with a mix of former basketball and football players -- so he knew a big-time commitment for himself was in the cards if he put his mind to it.

“I kind of always knew I had the potential to play college sports. But it came with hard work and dedication, and it just happened to work out, so I’m excited for the next level,” he said.

After receiving a slew of offers from Division I schools -- including Flagstaff’s Northern Arizona University -- throughout May and June, Watson made his decision and now can turn his efforts toward his development and working toward a successful senior year with Coconino.

The Panthers are coming off a 5-4 season in which they earned a berth to the 4A Conference state tournament before falling to Glendale in the first round. Watson will look to be a leader defensively as he has proven to be in the past, but will also play a role as one of the top receivers on the offense -- with Enoch throwing him the ball.

Watson wants to make even more of an impact in his last games in a Panthers uniform.

“This coming season for me is going to be hopefully a ball-out-of-the-park type of year, and I want to lead the team in tackles again and hopefully the region, too,” he said. “I want to keep a focus on this year, and definitely work toward a state championship with Coconino.”

Following graduation, Watson will serve a church mission for a couple years before reporting to Provo, Utah, in the future. He has yet to decide whether he will graduate a semester early and start his mission in the winter or finish his entire senior year and compete with the Panthers boys basketball team in the winter season.

For now, he is relishing his opportunity to represent Coconino and the Flagstaff area on a national stage in a few years.

“I’ve had a few people tell me that it’s great coming from a small school that we can go big in college sports. I don’t know if it’s a pride thing, but I’m happy to be where I’m at,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0