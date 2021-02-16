Coconino guards combine for 48 points, push team past Peoria for 70-58 home victory

Or, as Panthers head coach Mike Moran would see it, exactly how the Panthers want to play with his undersized and dangerous team.

"As far as I'm concerned this is one of the best teams I have ever had," Moran said. " ... We are going to keep pushing the Carolina break; that's what we do, we have to do that. We got the shooters and we got to get it up and down like that. If they cut us to halfcourt and there is a big dude with hair on his back in there, we might have a problem."

The Panthers got up and down, getting their buckets in transition in a flurry at times. While Coconino hasn't had to play a team with a dominant post outside of Flagstaff's Nick Morrow, the pace at which the Panthers play has made up for the lack of size.

"Overall, it was a great night," Moran said.

Olney jump-started the night with a dominant and aggressive opening quarter. The 5-foot-7 senior guard hit jumpers, attacked the middle of the lane and drilled a 3-pointer en route to an 11-point quarter. Coconino led 21-13 following the first.

The second quarter was Begay's turn. He scored nine in a row -- hit a contested mid-range jumper, drilled an open 3, scored on a quick drive and took a steal coast to coast for a bucket to put Coconino up 41-30 with 1:30 left in the first half.