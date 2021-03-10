Coconino goes on 17-0 run in 3rd quarter after sluggish first half, beats Prescott in 4A state tourney first round

Things were looking pretty rough for the four-seed Coconino Panthers boys basketball team against 13th-seeded Prescott in the first half of Wednesday's 4A state first-round game.
The Panthers played a sluggish, ugly and uncharacteristic first half. Weird turnovers, bad shots and a hungry Prescott team led to a 26-23 Badgers advantage at halftime.
But then, following a hard talk from head coach Mike Moran in the locker room, the Panthers shifted into their other gear and took control.
Manuel Cardoza opened the third quarter with a steal and a layup on the first possession. Hayden Nez connected on a three-point play inside, then teammate Preston Olney picked off a pass on an inbounds and found Jacob Begay for a layup in transition.
In other words, Coconino woke up and started playing its game.
"Yeah, had a little bit of a halftime discussion that I haven't had with them in a little while," Moran said. "Talking about this is not the time to be soft and come out slow again, I just challenged them like I haven't challenged them all year. They came out really got going. ... That's an emotional thing sometimes -- it has to happen occasionally. Very rarely have I used it this year. ... These guys are too much business as usual sometimes and needed a kick in the butt."
The Panthers used a 17-0 run to start the third quarter, turning a potential first-round upset into a dominant win, 62-45, in the opening round of the 4A playoffs.
Coconino advances to the quarterfinals after beating Prescott for the third time this season. The Panthers advance after they were knocked out in the first round a season ago.
The Begay layup gave Coconino a 29-26 lead just over a minute and a half into the third -- the biggest lead at the time. Begay then did it himself, picking a Prescott player's pocket near midcourt, turning the steal into a layup on the other end.
That bucket forced the Badgers to call a timeout to try to stop the bleeding from an 8-0 run just over two minutes into the quarter.
The timeout didn't help.
Nez immediately got a steal and Olney banked in a mid-range jumper then Olney found Nez for a transition hoop to keep the run going. Not too long later, Begay hit Cardoza for a hoop inside, forcing another Prescott timeout just over a minute after the last timeout.
That timeout kind of helped, as Begay hit a deep 3-pointer to cap off the 17-0 run. Prescott finally broke the four-plus-minute scoring drought with a triple but the damage was done.
The Panthers led big, 40-29 and counting, with just under four minutes left in the third.
The Panthers ended the quarter with a 48-31 lead, outscoring the Badgers 25-5 in the third.
From there, Prescott didn't have an answer. Coconino ran away with the win and kept the visiting Badgers on their heels, extending the lead to as much as 22 in the fourth quarter.
Begay led the Panthers with 21 points as he hit three 3-pointers. Olney scored 12 with two treys, Nez added six points with some timely inside scores and Cardoza had eight and a number of clean passes to keep the offense rolling.
Prescott was led by Jason Parent's big scoring night as the junior guard went for 23 points as his teammate Jonas Carman left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury -- a blow that proved to be detrimental for Prescott's chances.
Underdogs?
The Panthers haven't been talked about the same as the other top three teams in the 4A despite a strong regular-season record at 17-1.
And the team sure seems to take that personally.
"Nobody's talking about Coconino basketball, nowhere," Moran said. " ... We are fourth in the (4A). We've won 17 games. We deserve a little respect. ... We just have to do what we do and be the best we can."
It is weird calling a top-four team an underdog, but as far as the Panthers are concerned, they are playing each game in the playoffs like they are.
Upset in the 4A
Coconino will take on 12-seed Mesquite, which upset five-seed Pueblo Magnet in Tucson. Mesquite beat Pueblo 66-63 after trailing by as much as 17 points on the road.
Saturday's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Coconino High School with a trip to the 4A state semifinals -- which will be at the highest seed -- on the line. On the same side of the bracket as Coconino, ninth-seeded Bradshaw Mountain will take on top seed St. Mary's Saturday as well.
The winner of the Coconino-Mesquite game will play the winner of the Bradshaw Mountain-St. Mary's game in the 4A semifinals on Thursday, March 18.
