Coconino goes on 17-0 run in 3rd quarter after sluggish first half, beats Prescott in 4A state tourney first round

Coconino advances to the quarterfinals after beating Prescott for the third time this season. The Panthers advance after they were knocked out in the first round a season ago.

The Begay layup gave Coconino a 29-26 lead just over a minute and a half into the third -- the biggest lead at the time. Begay then did it himself, picking a Prescott player's pocket near midcourt, turning the steal into a layup on the other end.

That bucket forced the Badgers to call a timeout to try to stop the bleeding from an 8-0 run just over two minutes into the quarter.

The timeout didn't help.

Nez immediately got a steal and Olney banked in a mid-range jumper then Olney found Nez for a transition hoop to keep the run going. Not too long later, Begay hit Cardoza for a hoop inside, forcing another Prescott timeout just over a minute after the last timeout.

That timeout kind of helped, as Begay hit a deep 3-pointer to cap off the 17-0 run. Prescott finally broke the four-plus-minute scoring drought with a triple but the damage was done.

The Panthers led big, 40-29 and counting, with just under four minutes left in the third.

The Panthers ended the quarter with a 48-31 lead, outscoring the Badgers 25-5 in the third.