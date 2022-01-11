Coconino girls soccer notches first shutout win of season

Coconino girls soccer pushed its record to .500, halting a two-match losing streak, with a 3-0 home victory over the Greenway Demons at Coconino High School on Tuesday.

The No. 20 Panthers (3-3, 0-1 Grand Canyon Region) scored early against the No. 31 Demons and led the rest of the way in the 4A Conference matchup. Junior Wheaten Smith said the victory felt like a good omen for the rest of the season.

“If we play more like we did today, I think we can be really good and maybe make a run at the state playoffs,” she said.

Greenway had a couple shots on goal, but never truly appeared like it was going to score and shrink Coconino’s lead. The Panthers never conceded, marking the first time in six matches that they've held their opponent scoreless.

“We’ve been emphasizing defense lately, so it was good to see them kind of pick up that style. We’re saying to them that we can’t make our own problems, and today I thought we took care of our business and not creating things for the other team,” Panthers coach Isaiah Veale said.

Coconino started the match strong. In just the first four minutes of play, the Panthers had two shots on goal and looked as if they were going to be on Greenway’s side with plenty of possession. In the sixth minute, Smith made a quick run past the defense on a through ball, took one dribble around Greenway’s keeper and scored easily.

It was the type of buildup play and goal the Panthers have been practicing in training sessions lately.

“Our team is really working on doing triangle passes, and we worked on it the day before. And it was really awesome to see the perfect pass, crossed in behind the defense, and all I needed to do was just take a touch and score. So that was really good to see,” Smith said.

The Panthers continued to attack with through-balls, allowing their speedy forwards to make runs in behind the Demons’ back line and create chances near the net. Coconino had several opportunities the rest of the first half to score again, but could not complete the final pass or make the right touch in the box to challenge the Demons the rest of the period.

Senior goalkeeper Alondra Carbajal-Pettry was challenged from a shot from a free kick in the 39th minute, but parried it away with relative ease. The Panthers led 1-0 at halftime.

Then, the second half was much like the first. Just four minutes into the half, freshman Wylan Smith received a long pass -- much like the one that led to Wheaten Smith’s goal in the first half -- and chipped it over the Greenway goalkeeper’s hands to extend the lead to 2-0.

With some of their fastest players in the front of the formation as forwards, Coconino played long balls over the heads of the opposing defenders and let the fast players beat opponents in a short race to the ball. It’s a strategy Coconino will use when able to, but one the Panthers don’t want to have to rely on.

“We have a lot of speed and we really enjoy using it. But we’re working on not panicking and just passing through balls, more calming down and being intentional with passes. And with that speed we’re working a lot on thinking ahead and anticipating the runs,” Wheaten Smith said.

The Panthers controlled the next 30 minutes, allowing very few opportunities for the Demons to even have good possessions in the attacking end. Junior Jaylie Chastain added a third goal off a corner kick in the 74th minute to extend the lead to 3-0 and put the match away.

After being shut out in back-to-back road losses the two previous contests, Veale said it was promising to have so many scoring chances and put a few away against the 1-4 Demons.

“We want to always be creating offensive opportunities. We want to go out and play good soccer, and focus on the same thing from the start of the game until the end. And I thought we did that today,” he said.

Coconino will take a week off before hosting Lee Williams Tuesday in a region rivalry match.

