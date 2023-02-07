It took dozens of hours of work from numerous people, but the Coconino Panthers girls soccer team played its Senior Day match on Monday despite the odds against doing so.

The 20th-ranked Panthers (6-5, 2-4 Grand Canyon) fell 1-0 to the Lee Williams Volunteers, the No. 3 team in the 4A Conference and champion of the Grand Canyon Region. But the result was far less important than the triumph of even being able to compete.

“It was really amazing. All the work we put into it made it so much more special. It was a scare for a second, because it didn’t look like we were going to have one more here,” Panthers senior Jaime Sevier said.

Since a massive amount of snow hit Flagstaff, the Panthers were virtually unable to use the field at Cromer Stadium for anything other than a pretty view of the whitened hills surrounding it.

Eric Freas, Coconino’s athletic director, spent several days atop his tractor moving snow from the venue, and the Panthers had more days of shoveling and moving ice than they did actually practicing soccer.

Before Monday’s contest, after which the Panthers honored their class of 2023, Coconino hadn’t played a home contest in exactly a month. It defeated Thunderbird 5-1 on Jan. 6 in what would prove the second of just three home matches all season. Panthers coach Isaiah Veale said the Panthers have only practiced five times since school started back up in 2023.

Following a match at Flagstaff -- which also just recently got its field ready for play -- Saturday, the Panthers looked forward to one more match Monday. But, given the state of the field, it appeared they would have to drive to Kingman and miss a chance to celebrate the senior class.

So the Panthers got to work Saturday and Sunday using shovels, sledgehammers and anything else they could get their hands on.

Members of the Coconino baseball team and other athletes and parents joined the battle to clear the field of snow and ice Sunday. Other community members joined, and even some of the Flagstaff girls -- who also had a loud presence cheering for the Panthers from the stands during Monday’s contest -- participated.

The support from many facets of the Flagstaff community moved the Panthers.

“It was invaluable to have one last home game. And I would have hated for us to not get a Senior Day in for them. We’re at eight away games and three home games, and just playing has been a struggle,“ Veale said.

Come match time, the Panthers were motivated to try to upset the region champs. The two squads were even through most of the first half.

In the 34th minute, the Volunteers played a few passes into the box before taking a shot mere feet from Coconino’s goal. Panthers sophomore goalkeeper Abi Green-Martinez made an impressive save, but couldn’t corral the rebound. Lee Williams took a second shot and the ball trickled in for the lone goal of the match.

In the second half, the Panthers had a few chances to answer. In the 43rd minute, sophomore Wylan Smith put a shot on goal from the right wing. In the 66t minute, sophomore Addy Palmer received the ball from a throw-in, and shot from the box, but the ball sailed wide of the goal.

The Panthers couldn’t put together one final play to draw the score even.

Still, they were impressed by their own effort, given the circumstances and opponent.

“I wish we would have won or tied, but it’s nice we held our own,” Sevier said.

“They battled all season. This is the No. 3 team in the state, so for us to battle them and have a few chances and make it 1-0, it’s a little gut-punch for the seniors but we’re just happy we got to play,” Veale added.

Despite the loss, Coconino is still alive in the winter season and will travel to No. 13 Arcadia Thursday for a play-in match.

“It’s amazing to see. Having the community come around to support these girls has meant so much,” Veale said.

Boys soccer

Eagles 2, Marauders 0

Flagstaff earned a much-needed win over Mingus Union to end its regular season Monday.

The Eagles (5-3-4, 3-1-2 Grand Canyon) were ranked No. 25 heading into the match on the final day of 4A Conference play. The victory inched them into the No. 24 spot in the rankings, enough to sneak into the final play-in round slot.

Flagstaff will visit No. 9 Flowing Wells in Tucson Thursday.