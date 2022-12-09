Coconino girls hoops stays undefeated with home win over Thunderbird

The Coconino Panthers girls basketball team kept their undefeated start going with a victory at home over the Thunderbird Titans, 58-50, Thursday in a tense ending.

With a score of 54-49, and 31.5 seconds left on the clock, Panthers coach Cassie Schrader called the game’s final timeout. The strategy for the Panthers (3-0) had changed.

“I just wanted to draw up a little stall play,” Schrader said. “Just trying to shave time off the clock.”

The Panthers did just that. The team stalled the game for as long as they could, only allowing the Titans to score once off of a free throw, offsetting that point by scoring four free throws of their own in the final half minute.

Senior Lorelei Tessmer, who led the Panthers with 22 points, said the final quarter had her and her teammates on their toes.

“I think, for us, it was just kind of like, we just kind of have to win, we have to have good defense,” Tessmer said. “I think we were a little panicked toward the end, but we kept our cool, so it got better.”

The Panthers held down the lead throughout the game between the two 4A Conference programs, with a 12-6 score at the end of the first quarter and a 28-18 lead by the end of the first half. It was during the game’s second half that things started to turn around for the Panthers, who were in some foul trouble early.

“They were having trouble on defense keeping their hands to themselves,” Schrader said. “So I just said we just have to take care of the ball. If we have the lane, take it in.”

Schrader wasn’t the only one on the court who noticed this, as Tessmer discussed it as a driving factor for the tight scoreline.

“Toward the second half we just kept on fouling,” Tessmer said. “We didn’t need those fouls. We didn’t need to go one-and-one, and then get two shots, foul, all that kind of stuff. I definitely think we could have improved on that.”

The Titans used the calls to their advantage, using the second half as a chance to tighten up their game and apply pressure to the Panthers. The team worked on closing the score gap, getting to 47-34 as the game headed into its final quarter.

Thunderbird took initiative in the last quarter, earning another 16 points in a mix of free throws, a successful shot from the 3-point arc and layups. The Panthers fought back with their fair share of free throws, but the game was surprisingly close as it entered its final minute.

While Tessmer was invaluable throughout the game’s final half, it was her and another player that shined in the first half.

Sophomore Aviana Scharfenberger helped the Panthers get an early lead, scoring six of her eight total points in the game’s first half in the form of two three pointers, one per quarter.

“It was early in the game,” Scharfenberger said. “When you put in work and practice, you feel more confident in your shot. When you have it, you want to help your team out and help win the game.”

Scharfenberger’s impactful baskets early in the game supplied the team with a bit of extra padding before the Panthers lost one of their starting players, Aubrae Laughter, midway through the second quarter. She was later seen re-entering the game on a pair of crutches.

The Panthers will take to the court again on Monday in a Grand Canyon Region contest against Lee Williams at home.