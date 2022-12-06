Coconino girls hoops blows by 5A Apollo in home opener Monday

The new-look Panthers girls basketball team rolled another team to start the season, opening a three-game homestand Monday with a victory.

Coconino, a 4A Conference program, beat the 5A Apollo Hawks 52-23 in a game that was effectively decided by the end of the first quarter.

Kaelin Lee, a Coconino junior, said teams from Phoenix tend to have a more aggressive play style that the Panthers need to adapt to -- something that games such as Monday’s help with.

“You have to be strong on the court,” Lee said. “That’s what we’re trying to train the girls for, too. I feel like a lot of girls up in Flagstaff are all kind of soft, and all the girls coming up from Phoenix, they’ve learned to play within each other, and they all play very aggressive. Playing teams down from Phoenix is really beneficial to us. It kind of shows us that there’s more competition than what’s within just Flagstaff.”

The Panthers exploded out of the gate, establishing a sizable lead at 24-11 after the opening quarter. At halftime, the hosts led 33-16.

Lee took a tumble in the second quarter and went to the bench for a rest.

“This was probably the most aggressive game I’ve played school-wise,” Lee said.

Yet, despite her injury in the late second quarter, Lee was back in action at the start of the third quarter, supplying plenty of passes. The third quarter was where Lorelei Tessmer, the points leader for the Panthers, got to shine. Tessmer scored six points in the third, one of which was a second-chance layup in a big crowd of both Apollo and Coconino players. Coconino kept up the pressure overall, leading 50-20 at the end of the period.

The game’s final quarter was rather uneventful, with only five points scored in the final minutes. Julia Siragusa scored a layup for the Hawks, followed by a layup from the Panthers' Madisyn Paddock. The Apollo players would go on to score one more point off a free throw.

Despite the team securing a victory, the Panthers were humble about their win and thinking about ways they could have played better.

Panthers coach Cassie Schrader said she was proud of her team, even if there was room for improvement.

"A little bit too much contact on both sides, you know,” Schrader said. “A lot of calls ended up going our way. Maybe in the first half it was a little different, but either way, I think my kids kept their heads pretty well. Pulling out the dub and keeping the lead takes just as much character as, you know, coming back from a 15-, 20-point deficit.”

Tessmer had similar thoughts, saying the team still needs time to come together and get fully acquainted with one another.

“It was a little rough, just chemistry-wise,” Tessmer said. “I think we’re still figuring that out. I think we’re just not satisfied yet with the win that we had tonight.”

Even though the players and coach agreed that there was room to improve, they’re excited to see where the season will take them.

“We’re ready for the competition,” Tessmer said. “We’re not scared.”

Coconino (2-0) will host 4A Thunderbird on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.