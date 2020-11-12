Coconino girls cross country 2nd at D-III state cross country championship meet

"We've been wanting it," Taylor said. "These girls are ready to race. We knew we were good. A lot of these teams we hadn't run against because we had most of our meets in northern Arizona. And so this was our first chance to run against Salpointe and they are always an amazing team to run against. ... We knew we were ready and we wanted do as well as we could. ... Our hopes our next year we stay right up there with everyone else."

Zoe Sather, also a sophomore, placed 18th for the Panthers with a time of 20:40.6, junior Akasha Ashley finished 25th in 20:55.1 and Zofia Sawasky came in 42nd in 21:31.5 as she suffered an apparent injury during the race.

Ryanna Begay added a 55th-place finish and Erin Kitterman a 56th-place result to round out the Coconino finishers.

The Panthers didn't send a boys team to the state meet but saw Adin Scott place 47th running as an individual.

Page Sand Devils

The Sand Devils saw their dominant run of six straight D-III boys titles come to and end.

Page took third overall behind Snowflake and first-place Salpointe -- which swept the D-III state meet. Trent Holiday and Rex Martin placed high for Page as they have during their decorated careers at third and fifth in 15:53.4 and 16:14.4 respectively.