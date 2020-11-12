Coconino girls cross country 2nd at D-III state cross country championship meet

It was about as close as it can get Thursday in Gilbert.
The Division III Coconino Panthers led at the halfway mark of the girls state cross country meet at Crossroads Park. But then the Salpointe Catholic Lancers were able to overtake the Panthers in a tight finish.
The Panthers took second place at the state meet with a score of 71, just out of reach of a state title as Salpointe won with 68 points and the top finisher Kylie Wild, who had a photo finish of her own to win gold.
The Lancers trailed Coconino's 65 points with 79 at the midway mark before pulling off a 11-point swing in the back half of the course.
"It was just three points and it was a close race," Panthers head coach Shannon Taylor said during a phone interview Thursday night.
The youthful Panthers were led by star sophomores Cathron Donaldson and Wheaten Smith once again in the state title race. The two finished fourth and fifth in 19:39.0 and 19:50.7, respectively.
The runner-up finish is the Panthers' first since back-to-back second-place marks in 2016 and '17. Since then the Panthers have been in a rebuild, finishing fourth in 2018 and eighth in 2019.
But now there is plenty for Taylor to look forward to with her young group as it has plenty of room to grow.
"We've been wanting it," Taylor said. "These girls are ready to race. We knew we were good. A lot of these teams we hadn't run against because we had most of our meets in northern Arizona. And so this was our first chance to run against Salpointe and they are always an amazing team to run against. ... We knew we were ready and we wanted do as well as we could. ... Our hopes our next year we stay right up there with everyone else."
Zoe Sather, also a sophomore, placed 18th for the Panthers with a time of 20:40.6, junior Akasha Ashley finished 25th in 20:55.1 and Zofia Sawasky came in 42nd in 21:31.5 as she suffered an apparent injury during the race.
Ryanna Begay added a 55th-place finish and Erin Kitterman a 56th-place result to round out the Coconino finishers.
The Panthers didn't send a boys team to the state meet but saw Adin Scott place 47th running as an individual.
Page Sand Devils
The Sand Devils saw their dominant run of six straight D-III boys titles come to and end.
Page took third overall behind Snowflake and first-place Salpointe -- which swept the D-III state meet. Trent Holiday and Rex Martin placed high for Page as they have during their decorated careers at third and fifth in 15:53.4 and 16:14.4 respectively.
The Page girls saw Jade Reid take 10th as an individual along with teammate Sofia Cambridge in 70th.
Friday
The rest of the Flagstaff-based teams get their shots at the state meet Friday.
The D-II Flagstaff Eagles will race first with the girls at 8:45 a.m. and the boys at 9:20 a.m. Later, the D-IV Northland Prep Spartans and Basis Flagstaff Yeti will see their girls race at 12:50 p.m. and boys at 1:25 p.m.
To follow along go to Finishedresults.com
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
