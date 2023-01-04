Coconino girls basketball's offense struggles in loss to Peoria at home

Coconino’s offense executed its plays relatively well Tuesday night, but the Panthers girls basketball team simply could not hit shots on a consistent basis against the Peoria Panthers.

Sophomore Aviana Scharfenberger scored a team-high 10 points, but the Panthers couldn’t get much going otherwise in the contest between the 4A Conference teams.

Starting three-game homestand, Coconino (3-2) played well in all the other facets of the game, including defense, on the way to a loss to Peoria (4-3), 39-29, in Flagstaff.

“This is the first time that we faced a zone and run our four-out, one-in offense. And they were getting good shots or at least looks at the basket, but we couldn’t get anything to go down,” Coconino Panthers coach Cassie Schrader said.

Coconino was at a size disadvantage, playing against a Peoria team with a few tall forwards. Chief among them was senior Brittany Kogbara, listed at 6-feet, who controlled the paint all night.

Coconino used its quickness and zone defense to limit chances inside on post touches and forced Peoria into contested jumpers from the outside. Peoria hit a few 3-pointers, especially in the first half, but was held to one of its lowest point totals of the early season.

Coconino rebounded reasonably well, too.

“I’m not a zone coach, and I don’t usually like a zone, but it seems to work really well for my kids. They tend to work a little harder, and they talk a little more. I was focused on having them double down on the big girls, and I was having them on help in the middle, and I thought that they did a pretty good job of that,” Schrader said.

Coconino started the game slow. Senior Lorelei Tessmer was the only player to hit a shot from the floor in the first quarter. Her transition 3, along with a free throw from junior Madisyn Paddock, were the only points Coconino mustered in the quarter, trailing 9-4 after one period.

The second half was rough, too, as Coconino did not score again until junior Kaelin Lee hit a 3 with 4:43 left in the half. Scharfenberger added another 3 on the next possession, but the Panthers’ 6-0 run was the offensive highlight of the half as they trailed 19-12 at halftime.

“I felt pretty good at halftime because we were getting open looks, but just couldn’t buy a basket. I thought they did really well staying up-beat after that, because they know they have a hard time keeping the energy when they’re down. But they did that well today. Shots weren’t falling and it was frustrating, but it’s something we can work on,” Schrader said.

Peoria came out hot in the second half to take control. It went on a 13-2 run to start the third quarter, hitting a few quick transition baskets off of steals to increase the lead to 32-14 with 3:04 left. Coconino responded with a 7-0 run, including a couple of jump shots from junior Aubrae Laughter.

Coconino trailed 32-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

Coconino’s defense played its best at the end of the game, allowing just seven points in eight minutes and forcing a few steals. The Panthers scored the first six points of the quarter to close the gap to just seven with 3:35 remaining, but a quick couple of baskets sealed Peoria’s win.

Coconino will play two more home games this week, including its Thursday Grand Canyon Region opener against Prescott and against Mingus Union on Friday.

Schrader said the quick turnaround could help the Panthers get back into form.

“We have a bunch of games the next couple weeks. Three this week, two more next week, January is always tough. And I think they’re ready, because they don’t like to lose,” she said.