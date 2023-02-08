The Coconino girls basketball team wasn’t pleased with the end of its regular season. What matters, though, is that it’s continuing to play.

With a record of 10-7 (7-5 Grand Canyon), the Panthers qualified for the 4A Conference play-in with a No. 18 ranking. Coconino lost four consecutive games to end the season, but still did enough to earn a postseason berth. Doing so was the preseason goal, and it’s been accomplished despite some difficulty.

“Every opportunity to keep playing is a blessing, so we are excited to be here,” Coconino senior Lorelei Tessmer said.

The Panthers will visit No. 15 St. Mary’s Thursday in Phoenix.

Coach Cassie Schrader said there was widespread disappointment in the recent run of losses. However, the postseason offers an immediate chance to change the team’s fortune.

“It’s nice to be able to have a clean slate. Losing four games in a row is tough to come back from mentally, for both me and them. But I think they are having enough fun with each other that they can help bring up the mood and hopefully that’s enough, because now there’s nothing to lose,” Schrader said.

Coconino came into the season as one of the least-experienced teams in the Grand Canyon Region. Tessmer, junior Aubrae Laughter and junior Kaelin Lee returned as regular contributors, but the Panthers had few others with a wealth of varsity experience at the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Schrader said there has been tremendous development, especially from the young girls.

The growth was most visible in the Panthers’ defense, as the team has had some success in a traditional man defense scheme and -- while Schrader admits she doesn’t love doing it -- a zone scheme against certain opponents.

“Defensive confidence and holding each other accountable during the game have gone up so much from the beginning of the year. I’ve seen them talking on the floor and just getting better on that end,” Schrader said.

The Panthers actually have the start of the season to thank for their spot in the postseason. Despite its relative inexperience, Coconino won its first three games to open the season.

Coconino won handily at Greenway -- knocking off the same Demons that defeated them in the play-in round last February -- and at home against Apollo. But a home win over Thunderbird, which is ranked No. 12 in the conference, at home on Dec. 8 showed the Panthers that they could contend this season.

“That was a game where I saw the first little bit of hunger from the team. It’s hard to be consistent with those things throughout the course of the season, but it was that start that allowed us to be in this spot right now,” Schrader said.

The Panthers face a tough battle at St. Mary’s. Coconino has a better record than the No. 15 Knights, who sit at just 7-11 (4-6 Desert Sky), but St. Mary’s had the highest opponent ranking of any team in the 4A Conference. All 11 losses came to teams that qualified for the postseason, including several that made the Open State Championship.

Coconino will have to contend with sophomore Alondra Reyes, a forward who averages nearly a double-double with a team-high 15.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, and the rest of a talented team that has battled some of Arizona’s best.

Still, the Panthers think that, because they’ve gotten to this point, maybe they should keep playing.

“I wasn’t expecting to get this far with our team. We just didn’t know what we were as a team yet. And seeing everybody grow individually means a lot. I’m really excited for this,” Tessmer said.

Tipoff between the Panthers and Knights is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in Phoenix.