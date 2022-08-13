Coconino girls basketball regrouping with young roster over summer

The Coconino girls basketball team looks a lot different than it did last year.

With just three players returning from the 2021-22 roster, coach Cassie Schrader's team is undergoing a top-to-bottom lineup change to prepare for the upcoming season.

The Panthers had success last year, tallying a record of 10-8 (8-4 Grand Canyon Region) in the regular season and clinching a spot in the 4A Conference play-in tournament.

But the largest concern for any high school team in the offseason is that it must always prepare for the departure of senior players, and this year, Coconino lost seven of them. The graduating group made up almost half the entire roster.

“Every single one of those seniors was a huge part of our success in the past few years,” Schrader said.

The third-year varsity coach has never had so few returning players. Only Lorelei Tessmer, Kaelin Lee and Aubrae Laughter will run it back. The rest come from the JV and freshman ranks.

Schrader has confidence that the trio of Tessmer, Lee and Laughter will step up their game and leadership abilities.

“They're going to set the stage for this group of younger girls so that everybody stays on the same page over the next couple of years,” she said. “I want them to lead by example in terms of effort, execution and being there for their teammates.”

This offseason has seen the Panthers participate in workouts and play preseason tournaments.

Schrader said Coconino will stick with last season’s man-to-man defensive scheme, with the senior Tessmer taking most of the toughest defensive assignments. Offensively, the team will shift to a more shooting-centric approach, with Lee being the main ballhandler.

“We've been working a lot on shooting in the summer offseason, and I think I have a pretty solid group of girls that can just shoot the ball,” Schrader said. “Any one of them can hit a 3 on any given possession.”

Schrader has been leaning on the trio of returning players to help foster a culture of strong communication in order to build chemistry.

“I want them to find a way to make the younger girls follow them, even if that literally means bringing one of the sophomores with them to an offseason workout or talking to them at school, or hanging out with them outside of school,” she said. “That's just something that's going to build a strong culture that I'm trying to cultivate here. It really just starts with them; they kind of create their own destiny at that point.”

On-court communication has been something that Tessmer has been practicing during the summer.

As the team’s lone senior, Tessmer is the player with the most varsity experience. She has also spent all four years of her high school career under Schrader -- first on JV and now on varsity -- so it’s understandable that Schrader expects a lot out of senior.

But the team’s essential captain isn’t afraid of the pressure. Tessmer is instead eager to help get younger players into the flow of being on a varsity team.

“I'm super excited to be one of the team leaders. I’ve always been super vocal, so this year I'm willing to be even more vocal and to help out the team,” Tessmer said. “It's a young roster this year and I kinda know the flow of things, so I’m going to encourage them.”

She is helping the young girls with the mental side of the game, too.

“I'm just telling them, you know, ‘You can't get down on yourself, it's not gonna be the end of the world, you can't focus on the crowd. You have to focus on the game and on your teammates, and on your own game,’” Tessmer said. “‘Because when you're doing your best, it will help out the team.’”

Her personal goal is to be the best defensive player in the entire Grand Canyon Region.

Being in a tough region -- one in which crosstown rival Flagstaff just made it to the 4A Conference state tournament title round last season -- Coconino will have a challenge getting back to the postseason.

But Tessmer’s not worried. The self-proclaimed “super competitive” athlete said she views the competition as a chance to play even better.

“I don't think of it as intimidation, I think of it as motivation,” Tessmer said.

Tessmer has high hopes for the team this year, and she believes a playoff game is not nearly out of discussion.

“We’re still working on chemistry,” Tessmer said. “But I know that we could really keep the energy up, and if we really try and are able to communicate better and move the ball, I just know there's something about this team that's really new and inspiring.”

It’s players with mindsets like Tessmer’s that may just be able to help bring a newly constructed team to the state tourney.

While basketball doesn’t start for another couple of months, the team has been to multiple tournaments over the summer and is already practicing together three days a week.

What Schrader wants from the team is complete confidence, no matter what it looks like on the court.

“Don't ever be afraid to be great,” Schrader said. “If you're open, take a shot. If you think you can take somebody to the hoop, take somebody to the hoop. If you think you can guard the best player on the team on defense, pick up the best player. I just want to make sure that they create their own success.”