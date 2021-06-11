Coconino girls basketball prepares for upcoming season in summer session

“Even though that hurt, it’s more about thinking ahead to this season, getting better step-by-step,” she said.

Huskie is one of many talented guards the Panthers will boast in 2021-22. In fact, small, quick players will likely make up a majority of Coconino’s roster.

The Panthers will try to utilize their speed and conditioning -- hopefully at a high level due to many hours of training even before June started -- to cause havoc on defense. Transition defense and “getting in their face” is one of the game’s aspects Schrader encourages most.

“Defense is what keeps us alive, and running the floor, too. We want to be faster than the other team and wear them down by running them into the ground,” senior Hannah Cody said.

From there, they will try to force steals and run the floor to get transition opportunities.

As a smaller team, the Panthers will not overpower or out-size most opponents, but if they can score on layups and open shots off turnovers or missed shots with taller, slower players lumbering behind, the disadvantage will not matter as much.

“Obviously I want them to execute in the half court, but I want them to get out on the break and use that to our advantage when we can,” Schrader said.