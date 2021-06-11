Coconino girls basketball prepares for upcoming season in summer session

Cassie Schrader, the coach of the Coconino Panthers girls basketball team, did not want June to be the first time her upcoming players were in the gym together to start preparing for the 2021-22 regular season.
June traditionally marks the beginning of most high school teams’ preparation for the upcoming winter, as most club basketball teams take a monthlong break and the players can congregate and play warm-up games and tournaments. But Schrader, in her second season and first traditional summer following the onset of the pandemic, has kept the gym’s doors open since spring for those who wanted the access to practice.
Coconino is coming off an 11-4 season. The Panthers earned the No. 9 seed and won their first 4A Conference playoff game since the 2017-18 season, reaching the quarterfinals in March before falling to eventual-champion Seton Catholic in Chandler.
“We had such a great year, and repeating that seems like a lot of pressure. But it feels like we’re starting to build something special,” she said.
The Panthers graduated three of their top five scorers -- including star guard Kiana Manuelito, who is set to play basketball at University of Antelope Valley this year -- and have begun the process this summer of making up for lost production.
Senior guard Winter Huskie said the returning players have a lot to play for, as a lot of them have reflected on the loss to the Sentinels in the playoffs.
“Even though that hurt, it’s more about thinking ahead to this season, getting better step-by-step,” she said.
Huskie is one of many talented guards the Panthers will boast in 2021-22. In fact, small, quick players will likely make up a majority of Coconino’s roster.
The Panthers will try to utilize their speed and conditioning -- hopefully at a high level due to many hours of training even before June started -- to cause havoc on defense. Transition defense and “getting in their face” is one of the game’s aspects Schrader encourages most.
“Defense is what keeps us alive, and running the floor, too. We want to be faster than the other team and wear them down by running them into the ground,” senior Hannah Cody said.
From there, they will try to force steals and run the floor to get transition opportunities.
As a smaller team, the Panthers will not overpower or out-size most opponents, but if they can score on layups and open shots off turnovers or missed shots with taller, slower players lumbering behind, the disadvantage will not matter as much.
“Obviously I want them to execute in the half court, but I want them to get out on the break and use that to our advantage when we can,” Schrader said.
She added that, when the Panthers have to slow down and run a traditional offense, they are preparing for that as well.
“We’re working on a lot of individual improvement. Obviously you want them to play as a team, but I want them to have the confidence that they can create their own shots and take what the defense is giving them if they see it and create their own plays out of anything we’re running,” Schrader said. “If we do that and the girls keep improving, I think we’ll be in good shape.”
The Panthers played their first tournament of the summer in early June, going 2-1 after driving more than 100 miles to an event at Snowflake High School. They will also participate in the upcoming tournament hosted by Flagstaff girls basketball beginning June 18 -- which will host some of the 4A’s top teams.
Wins and losses will not matter as much as utilizing the competitive environment to improve. It is, admittedly, a slow process, but the Panther players believe they are on the right track.
“We’re working a lot on talking together, communicating during the game and constantly helping each other out, and I think we’re getting better,” Cody said.