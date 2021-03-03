Coconino girls basketball beats Lee Williams in 1st game following pause

She also got it done on the defensive side, picking up a chase-down block that helped get the momentum back on the Panthers' side of the ball in the third quarter.

The game started to get away from the Panthers after the third quarter. With their lead down to 33-29 entering the fourth, Coconino was able to get back on track with the help of Soma Freeman off the bench. She scored all seven of her points in the final quarter, as well as getting crucial rebounds to help seal the game.

“I know the girls were super excited to finally be able to get back on the court,” Schrader said, talking about the one week hiatus. “It was unfortunate that we had to kind of completely stop everything, but I’m glad we were able to pull out the win.”

The win improved the team's overall record to 10-3 on the season.

Partly because of the halt in play and scheduling issues from earlier in the season, the Panthers will have to have a quick turnaround. They will play their next game Thursday against 4A Grand Canyon Region rival Bradshaw Mountain.

The Bradshaw Mountain game will be Coconino's final game before the 4A state tournament brackets are released Saturday morning. At nine as of Wednesday, the Panthers need to move up to just eight to host a first-round game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0