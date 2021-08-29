Coconino football's Ruiz a star defensive back

“I was the linebacker in that drill and I just got popped hard from the side. I got up and said, ‘This is fun.’ and I was new to tackle football, and I was excited to learn,” Ruiz said.

Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley, along with defensive coordinator Dalton Schwetz, moved Ruiz around the field defensively when he got to Coconino. He spent a year as a linebacker on the junior varsity team as a freshman. He took practice snaps as a linebacker, nickel and safety on varsity as a sophomore in the 2019 season.

Eventually, the staff recognized Ruiz’s skills could best be utilized as a traditional corner.

“We noticed how physical and how long he was, and how good his feet were, and (Schwetz) came from a college background and said, ‘That’s what a college DB looks like,’ so we decided to groom him into that position,” Lapsley said.

Ruiz said the first games at his new position were "nerve-racking," but that his confidence has grown in the past three seasons.

Offensively, Ruiz said he will move from tight end to wide receiver in several formations, using his physicality and speed to catch passes if Coconino throws the ball more in 2021. He believes his time on offense will help mold him as a corner, too.