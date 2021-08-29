Coconino football's Ruiz a star defensive back

It took Coconino football’s senior Andy Ruiz several years to find his niche on the field, but his skill as a two-way starter has grown tremendously in the past few seasons.
Ruiz will start as a defensive back and get a majority of snaps as a receiver for the Panthers in the 2021 season. He led the Panthers in receptions (11) in 2020 -- though Coconino was a run-heavy team -- and recorded two interceptions on defense while often defending the opponent’s top receiver.
He believes his future as a college football prospect will be as a defensive back, however. He received an official offer from Northern Arizona at that position in June and has begun to assert himself as one of Arizona’s top corners.
“Getting that offer from NAU was special. Being the first D-I offer I got, it meant a lot to me, especially from my hometown,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz began playing football in fourth grade, though his parents preferred he stick to playing with flags for two seasons. When he hit sixth grade, he was finally allowed to play tackle ball, though his first contact was not a perfect omen.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Ruiz was always one of the biggest players growing up. He started football as an offensive and defensive lineman. In one of his first practices, he lined up in a variation of the vaunted “Oklahoma Drill,” which tests players with up-close contact as players try to push each other and gain leverage in a confined space.
“I was the linebacker in that drill and I just got popped hard from the side. I got up and said, ‘This is fun.’ and I was new to tackle football, and I was excited to learn,” Ruiz said.
Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley, along with defensive coordinator Dalton Schwetz, moved Ruiz around the field defensively when he got to Coconino. He spent a year as a linebacker on the junior varsity team as a freshman. He took practice snaps as a linebacker, nickel and safety on varsity as a sophomore in the 2019 season.
Eventually, the staff recognized Ruiz’s skills could best be utilized as a traditional corner.
“We noticed how physical and how long he was, and how good his feet were, and (Schwetz) came from a college background and said, ‘That’s what a college DB looks like,’ so we decided to groom him into that position,” Lapsley said.
Ruiz said the first games at his new position were "nerve-racking," but that his confidence has grown in the past three seasons.
Offensively, Ruiz said he will move from tight end to wide receiver in several formations, using his physicality and speed to catch passes if Coconino throws the ball more in 2021. He believes his time on offense will help mold him as a corner, too.
“Sometimes at DB you’re thinking, ‘Well, if I were a receiver, what would I want to do at this point, and from this position what is my best shot?’ So it kind of helps me expect a little more of what they’re going to do,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz will be a quiet leader in the back for Coconino’s defense, a unit packed with returning starters. He said he is excited to see how the defense improves with another year of training, while the offense undergoes a reload of talent at many of its skill positions.
And, wherever Ruiz is needed on the field, Lapsley is impressed with Ruiz’s enthusiasm for the game. He said he can depend on Ruiz to set an example with his confidence and energy.
“When the times are tough in the grind of everything, and sometimes guys don’t always want to be here, he’s got a smile on his face loving every minute of it,” Lapsley said.
Coconino is set to host defending 4A Conference state tournament runner-up Cactus on Sept. 10 to open the 2021 season.