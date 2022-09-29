Coconino football to visit high-scoring Prospectors at Apache Junction Friday

Following two tough one-score losses the past two weeks, Coconino football has yet another potentially difficult matchup Friday.

The Panthers (1-2) will visit the Apache Junction Prospectors, who are undefeated and have run up the score in their three games this season.

Coconino’s last two defeats came to likely playoff teams in Arcadia and Poston Butte, and the Panthers were in both games until the end. While the Prospectors will be another battle, Panthers coach Mike Lapsley hopes a solid performance can show his players that they are as solid as any team in the 4A Conference.

“We want to play the best, because we want to know where we match up,” he said.

Apache Junction’s offense has been on a tear early in the season, averaging nearly 52 points per game. That effort is led by running back Isaiah Savoie, who had rushed for 506 yards and eight touchdowns through three games. Dual-threat quarterback Gavin Limongello has also rushed for 361 yards and seven scores, while throwing for 448 yards and five more touchdowns. Four of those scores through the air have been to senior receiver Garrett Garcia.

Like Coconino, the Prospectors are a run-first team, aiming to move the ball on the ground and then pass later once that’s been established. It is more of a spread style, but the Panthers will have to be solid in closing the running gaps to contain a potent offense. Junior Prayer Young-Blackgoat leads the Panthers with four tackles for loss, while seniors Pierson Watson and Griffin Benedict each have three.

Coconino has an advantage in that its defense lines up against a solid running game every day in practice. The Panthers also have caused seven turnovers this season, as opposed to just two for the Prospectors. Lapsley said Coconino will need a strong defensive effort to win on the road.

“Ultimately I think we’ve done a pretty good job of shutting the run down defensively. We’re looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

The Panthers have proven their own capability in running the ball. Coconino has averaged 315 yards per game on the ground, and senior Cooper French has 471 of them to go with six touchdowns.

Apache Junction is skilled against the run, and the Prospectors have a combined 24 tackles for loss through three contests. Senior Maejor Cheadle has accounted for a team-high 27 tackles.

To score at a high clip, the Panthers will need to utilize junior quarterback Enoch Watson, who attempted just three passes in Coconino’s 29-28 loss to Poston Butte on Sept. 23. The Broncos made an active effort to take the passing game away, and Coconino had to rely on its running game for the most part.

The Panthers will not likely make a drastic change in their play-calling, but Watson could see the opportunity to pass more Friday.

“We want to continue with our identity, which is running the football. But we’d like to suck those guys up and be able to throw too,” Laplsey said.

Coconino will also be boosted by the true return of senior Jacob Clouse. The defensive safety and all-purpose player on offense and special teams got injured the first game of the season, missed the Arcadia road contest the week after and then was limited against Poston Butte.

Lapsley said he expects Clouse will be on the field for nearly every play of Friday’s upcoming game, in all three units.

“He’s a competitor, and his desire to win is contagious. He knows everything out there, and that’s important, so it’s huge to have him back,” Lapsley said.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Prospectors is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Apache Junction High School.