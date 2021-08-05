Coconino football to build upon defensive power

The Coconino Panthers football team has boasted one of the top defenses in the Grand Canyon Region the past few seasons. With much of its defensive core returning following an 8-0 regular season and quarterfinal appearance in 2020, the program hopes to keep the same level of production in 2021.
“People deserve to know how good they have been,” co-coach and defensive coordinator Dalton Schwetz said of the unit. “We’ve relied on defense for the last couple years, and I don’t think anything’s going to change this season.”
The Panthers’ highest total of points allowed in the 2020 regular season was in a 29-28 overtime win in Week One against Tempe Marcos de Niza. Until a loss to eventual 4A runner-up Cactus in the 4A playoffs, in which Coconino was overwhelmed by one of the conference’s best squads, the Panthers’ defense gave up the fewest points in its region.
Coconino had plenty of help with its high-powered rushing offense, too. But even on nights they were struggling to move the ball, a slew of stops kept games close.
“I feel like the past three years that’s been our biggest strength, keeping us in some games that the offense is having a tough game, the defense can pull through,” senior Jonathan Padilla said.
Now, as Coconino looks to insert new players at a variety of offensive skill positions -- including running back and quarterback -- the defense returns a majority of its defensive starters. The sheer number of returning players allows the Panthers to focus on perfecting the fundamentals of their playbook while adding a few new wrinkles.
The returning defensive players also have been instrumental in helping the new offensive starters grow into their roles. They can offer advice on what the offense might see from opposing region foes, and often give them as good of -- if not better -- competition as they will see in actual games.
“We’re able to push those younger guys, give them a good look of what they’re going to see around the region and around the state. So I think it’s a good preview of game situations -- which will help them be prepared,” senior Andy Ruiz said.
And because some of the players will start, or at least come in for certain packages, on both sides of the ball, having intrinsic defensive knowledge could help the offense succeed.
“For the defensive line I play on the offensive line too, same with some other guys, so we figure out what they’re going to run on us and then try to think about how we can stop it,” said senior Matias Ortiz.
The Panthers have practiced off-and-on since the spring, focusing on technique and strength and conditioning. Schwetz, however, has not been able to witness his unit's full power yet.
Conference 4A-6A teams are not yet allowed to don helmets, pads or anything other than workout clothes in their practices, per Arizona Interscholastic Association rules. Players can finally put on helmets beginning Monday, with a slow process of easing into shoulder pads and eventually full pads and uniforms. Thus, the practices can finally be full-contact.
With the work Schwetz has seen so far this offseason, he is excited to see what his unit can accomplish when the season begins.
“We’ve got size, talent, strength, speed, all that. Now it’s just about actually doing it on the field," he said. "And yeah, these guys are ready to hit someone."
“We strive to be the best in the state, not just the best in region," Padilla added, "and right now we feel like we have the players to do that.”