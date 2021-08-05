Coconino football to build upon defensive power

The returning defensive players also have been instrumental in helping the new offensive starters grow into their roles. They can offer advice on what the offense might see from opposing region foes, and often give them as good of -- if not better -- competition as they will see in actual games.

“We’re able to push those younger guys, give them a good look of what they’re going to see around the region and around the state. So I think it’s a good preview of game situations -- which will help them be prepared,” senior Andy Ruiz said.

And because some of the players will start, or at least come in for certain packages, on both sides of the ball, having intrinsic defensive knowledge could help the offense succeed.

“For the defensive line I play on the offensive line too, same with some other guys, so we figure out what they’re going to run on us and then try to think about how we can stop it,” said senior Matias Ortiz.

The Panthers have practiced off-and-on since the spring, focusing on technique and strength and conditioning. Schwetz, however, has not been able to witness his unit's full power yet.