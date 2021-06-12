Coconino football takes on top competition at 'Flight Club'

Coconino football’s long bus trip to Maricopa to compete in the Just Chilly’s Flight Club 7-on-7 passing tournament Saturday gave the Panthers a chance to stack their players up against elite competition.
The event merged 32 of Arizona’s elite teams in high-scoring passing games akin to high-stakes touch football in the backyard.
While much different than actual football without running, linemen or a pass rush, Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley said the players who did take the field — mostly quarterbacks and receivers on offense and defensive backs on the other end — could use the opportunity to improve their individual skills.
“There’s a lot of top teams here, so the level of competition that’s all in one spot is great. Defensively, being able to cover, execute what we’ve been working on. Offensively it’s great for our receivers, getting our quarterbacks to go through the reads,” Lapsley said.
More than just physical skills, it also tests the players in a competitive environment the Panthers cannot replicate at practice.
“How do we react in certain situations, how calm can the guys be in the tough environments? It gives us a chance to see that,” Lapsley said.
And, though Coconino’s offense primarily runs the ball, the event was part of the summer-long competition Lapsley is running for the Panthers to determine their starting quarterback.
Enoch Watson, a rising sophomore vying for the starting role, said before the event that he was excited to showcase his skills. A solid performance might garner him some favor with the coaching staff.
After a year of freshman ball, he viewed the games as an opportunity to test his skills against varsity opponents.
“It helps you work on your own stuff, work as an individual,” Watson said “For me, I’m a sophomore coming up, there’s a lot to prove.”
But even though the main goal is improvement, the competition was quite heated.
Coconino was the lone Flagstaff-based team at the tournament. Senior defensive back Andy Ruiz said success against the teams from the Valley would be meaningful.
“We’re always looked at like the underdog, a small mountain town, so we come here to prove we’re more than that against some of these teams from here,” he said.
The Panthers fell 35-28 to eventual-champion Saguaro in the first round of bracket play of the 4A Conference state championship tournament. The Sabercats, an open playoff team from the 2020 season, had too much offensive firepower in a passing-only competition.
Even still, tournament director and founder Chilly Carillo was impressed with the Panthers’ effort.