Coconino football takes on top competition at 'Flight Club'

Coconino football’s long bus trip to Maricopa to compete in the Just Chilly’s Flight Club 7-on-7 passing tournament Saturday gave the Panthers a chance to stack their players up against elite competition.

The event merged 32 of Arizona’s elite teams in high-scoring passing games akin to high-stakes touch football in the backyard.

While much different than actual football without running, linemen or a pass rush, Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley said the players who did take the field — mostly quarterbacks and receivers on offense and defensive backs on the other end — could use the opportunity to improve their individual skills.

“There’s a lot of top teams here, so the level of competition that’s all in one spot is great. Defensively, being able to cover, execute what we’ve been working on. Offensively it’s great for our receivers, getting our quarterbacks to go through the reads,” Lapsley said.

More than just physical skills, it also tests the players in a competitive environment the Panthers cannot replicate at practice.

“How do we react in certain situations, how calm can the guys be in the tough environments? It gives us a chance to see that,” Lapsley said.