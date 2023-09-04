The Coconino football team had a bit of a different look in its game on Aug. 25, but far be it for the Panthers to complain.

They defeated Carl Hayden 51-0, forcing a mercy-rule running clock before the end of the first half and running away with the victory from the opening moments.

When Gary Cook came on as the first-year head coach this summer, he planned to install a pass-heavy offense with junior quarterback Colton Buckingham leading the charge. But Buckingham fell to an injury that kept him out of the opener and makes him questionable for Friday’s game against Payson.

At least for the moment, things looked fine, as senior running back Bridger French stepped in and threw for two touchdowns while running for another pair. Carl Hayden couldn’t stop the first-team offense from quickly putting points on the board.

Cook was impressed with French’s production, noting that he ran the offense well.

“He did well in the option, but he completed a couple passes as well. It’s not the same kind of offense that we’d do with Buckingham. But it still worked. If we can do that, it discourages people from overplaying the running game,” Cook said.

The Panthers had a bye this week, allowing Buckingham a chance to recover a bit. Coconino, as of now, is unsure whether he’ll be back in time for the second contest against the Longhorns.

Whether it’s Buckingham or French under center, the players have bought in to the system.

“They know that we’re still going to be productive,” Cook said. “The only people it’s a little problem for is the receiver group. Those guys aren’t going to fully be part of the whole thing until Colton comes back. But they’ve had a good attitude because they know it’s what we need.”

Preparation for this situation in the offseason also has made the job easier for the offensive line. It’s worked so far.

“We had worked so hard on pass protection over the summer months. So then, all of a sudden, we had to change gears. We still want to be balanced and we always want to run the football. But we really think of this thing as more pass than run, and this was an adjustment,” Cook said.

The defensive side looked good in the opener too. Coconino recorded eight tackles for loss against the Falcons. Even more than the numbers, though, Cook was happy with the way the Panthers hustled to the ball. There’s still much to work on during the break, though.

“There were many plays where there were four or five guys really close to being in the tackle at the end of the play. And the way they hit was great,” he said. “Carl Hayden actually did some nice things that showed us what we need to make some adjustments on in the future, so having the extra days gives us extra time.”

Coconino will be playing in just its second game Friday, while Payson will be competing in its fourth contest as a 3A Conference team that has not had a bye week yet.

Still, the Panthers hope their progress is enough to beat a team that’s nearly in midseason form.

“Typically the biggest progress you make is from the first game to your second game. That’s kind of an adage that’s true in coaching. And that’s something we’re hoping to have for us,” Cook said.

Kickoff between Coconino and Payson is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Cromer Stadium.