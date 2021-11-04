Coconino football seeking to bounce back at Lake Havasu

Coconino’s offense stalled in the loss to the Bears on Friday, as the Panthers were held to their first shutout defeat in several seasons.

It will take a turnaround effort to beat a well-balanced Lake Havasu squad that boasts seven players who have recorded at least seven tackles.

“The guys have responded all week. So we’re hoping it comes together for us and we execute on Friday,” Lapsley said.

While their defense gave up 14 early points against Bradshaw, Coconino held its opponent scoreless in the final three quarters. The Panthers will need a similar defensive effort against a high-powered Knights offense, which has scored at least 21 points in each of its games this season.

Lake Havasu is led by junior running back Isaac Stopke, who has rushed for more than 1,100 yards and collected 22 touchdowns through seven games. Quarterback Austin Head has thrown for 959 yards, making for a well-balanced attack.

“They’re very good at what they do. They’re not one of these teams that shows you 100 different things, but they’re very good at their stuff. The line of scrimmage is very strong, they’ve got some great skill players, so we’ll have to be ready,” Lapsley said.