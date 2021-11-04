Coconino football seeking to bounce back at Lake Havasu

Coconino Panthers football is an unfamiliar spot heading into Friday’s game at Lake Havasu.
Ranked No. 14 in the 4A Conference, Coconino (4-2, 2-2 Grand Canyon) has fallen in a couple region games, and -- while still among the top 16 teams in playoff contention -- has a couple season-altering games ahead to end the regular season.
Despite being out of contention for the Grand Canyon Region title, the Panthers still believe they can compete with the best.
“I still believe we’re a team that can go all the way. We just need to get better step by step,” said senior Matias Ortiz last Friday following a 14-0 loss at Bradshaw Mountain.
The Panthers can’t change their region record in a road matchup with the No. 11 Knights (5-2, 3-0 Southwest) but can solidify their playoff spot with a win, as well as prove their might against a team likely to win its own region. Friday will be the first time the Panthers have played a 4A team ranked higher than them this season.
The players understand the importance of the upcoming contest.
“What’s been encouraging is that some of the guys have shown a sense of urgency. And that’s important in a game and time like this. So having their teammates, the guys around them, feel the same sense of urgency is going to be pivotal,” Panthers coach Mike Lapsley said.
Coconino’s offense stalled in the loss to the Bears on Friday, as the Panthers were held to their first shutout defeat in several seasons.
It will take a turnaround effort to beat a well-balanced Lake Havasu squad that boasts seven players who have recorded at least seven tackles.
“The guys have responded all week. So we’re hoping it comes together for us and we execute on Friday,” Lapsley said.
While their defense gave up 14 early points against Bradshaw, Coconino held its opponent scoreless in the final three quarters. The Panthers will need a similar defensive effort against a high-powered Knights offense, which has scored at least 21 points in each of its games this season.
Lake Havasu is led by junior running back Isaac Stopke, who has rushed for more than 1,100 yards and collected 22 touchdowns through seven games. Quarterback Austin Head has thrown for 959 yards, making for a well-balanced attack.
“They’re very good at what they do. They’re not one of these teams that shows you 100 different things, but they’re very good at their stuff. The line of scrimmage is very strong, they’ve got some great skill players, so we’ll have to be ready,” Lapsley said.
In its two losses this season, Coconino struggled to maintain a consistent level of play. The Panthers coaches have stressed starting fast to claim some early momentum. However, even if Coconino stalls early, Lapsley hopes this week of practice can help the players get over some trouble and succeed against a solid, playoff-bound opponent.