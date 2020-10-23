Coconino football routs Mohave 56-0 at home, stays perfect at 4-0

It was big play after big play for the Coconino Panthers in a 56-0 win over the visiting Mohave Thunderbirds.
It was a fast start to the blowout win Friday at Cromer Stadium, as the Panthers busted open a 34-0 lead at halftime behind big plays from the usual suspects.
Manuel Cardoza broke off a 62-yard touchdown run during which he dusted off a Mohave defender in the second quarter -- and earlier Cardoza took a pass from Panthers quarterback Ryan Seery 53 yards for a score.
Cardoza has been a big-play creator for the Panthers, now at over 60 yards per reception this season and six total touchdowns.
Seery also found Andy Ruiz on a play-action pass down the middle for a 31-yard strike to open the scoring and the rout. Seery completed just two passes on five attempts in the first half, both for touchdowns -- which stood for the game as his stat line.
Seery really didn't need to pass much with the massive lead.
"Those opportunities were there, but we will have those opportunities moving forward and we will capitalize on them," Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley said.
Senior Panthers running back Zach Bennett did his thing. He had a not-so-unusual first-half line of 102 rushing yards on 13 carries for a pair of scores. Bennett finished with those numbers as he and the rest of the starters didn’t play much at all in the back half of a rout.
Bennett needs just 13 carries next week to break the Coconino record for career carries.
Adding to the dominance of the game, Coconino’s Gabe Callado blocked two punts in the first half, the second of which flew out the back of the Mohave end zone for a safety.
The Panthers went for a whopping 510 yards of total offense -- 408 coming on the ground between eight different players with positive yardage. The defense kept Mohave to just 58 yards and never let Mohave start a play inside Coconino territory.
The only thing that really went wrong in the first half -- well, the entire game -- for Coconino was that Mohave blocked three point-after attempts by Jesus Trejo.
Other than that, Friday was the second straight week of easy sledding for a Coconino team looking at its third straight season starting off 4-0.
A hint at the future
With Seery a senior and his time as starting QB for Coconino limited to this season, his backup Jonathan Padilla, a junior, saw some time in the second half. Padilla threw just one pass but it went for a touchdown from 18 yards out to Trevor Sevier.
Another name to watch: sophomore running back Cooper French -- who is a solid wrestler for the Panthers as well -- busted off a 70-yard touchdown run on the second play of the third quarter.
He finished with 92 rushing yards on six carries to go with one touchdown.
"I've been able to coach Cooper in his youth football days, too, and I know he is a true competitor. Obviously you can see it on the wrestling mat. But out here in football he loves the sport so much and he shines when the opportunity is presented," Lapsley said.
French and Padilla could easily be the starting running back and quarterback for Coconino next season, giving a bit of a glimpse into the future of the team when Bennett, Seery and Cardoza graduate.
Getting the young players extra run is always nice, especially when teams around the state have struggled to keep JV teams or as the pandemic looms and cancellations potentially hit.
"It's huge for our program," Lapsley said. "There are so many guys that are coming to Coconino knowing that we are continuing on our success, and have those guys hungry and move down the line all the way to varsity and have success up to that point, it's pleasing and something our program needs."
Up next
Coconino (4-0) gets a tough Grand Canyon Region challenge next week against Bradshaw Mountain Friday in Cromer Stadium at 7 p.m.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
