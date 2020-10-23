Coconino football routs Mohave 56-0 at home, stays perfect at 4-0

He finished with 92 rushing yards on six carries to go with one touchdown.

"I've been able to coach Cooper in his youth football days, too, and I know he is a true competitor. Obviously you can see it on the wrestling mat. But out here in football he loves the sport so much and he shines when the opportunity is presented," Lapsley said.

French and Padilla could easily be the starting running back and quarterback for Coconino next season, giving a bit of a glimpse into the future of the team when Bennett, Seery and Cardoza graduate.

Getting the young players extra run is always nice, especially when teams around the state have struggled to keep JV teams or as the pandemic looms and cancellations potentially hit.

"It's huge for our program," Lapsley said. "There are so many guys that are coming to Coconino knowing that we are continuing on our success, and have those guys hungry and move down the line all the way to varsity and have success up to that point, it's pleasing and something our program needs."

Up next

Coconino (4-0) gets a tough Grand Canyon Region challenge next week against Bradshaw Mountain Friday in Cromer Stadium at 7 p.m.

