Coconino football prepares for Saturday after week off due to COVID-19

After missing a second game due to COVID-19 precaution regulations, Coconino Panthers football (2-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon Region) is finally set to play its third game on Saturday, hosting the Lee Williams Volunteers (3-2, 0-1 Grand Canyon) at Cromer Stadium.

The Panthers missed the season opener against the Cactus Cobras in September and had to cancel last week’s contest. Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley said it was difficult to have to tell his players a second time this season that they would not suit up for a game.

Now that they are back to regular practices and a game on Saturday, he feels like the Panthers will be motivated to chase success on the field.

“They’re all hard. They’re equally as hard to see the disappointment in their face, but we’re going to come back stronger and better than ever,” Lapsley said.

Coconino will play a rare Saturday afternoon game at home, giving the previously quarantined players, and those they were exposed to, an extra day to recover and hopefully come back with negative tests. It also gives the Panthers an extra day of practice.

However odd the situation is, players appear hungry to simply be back on the field.