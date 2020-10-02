Coconino football opens with thrilling OT win over Marcos de Niza

The win was a thriller for Seery, who was making his first career start at quarterback at the varsity level. While Bennett was successful, the Panthers ground attack wasn't as disciplined as it has been, due to a few fumbles, including one inside the Padres 5-yard line in the first quarter by Cardoza.

Seery figured he needed to prove he can make plays with his arm, but also gave a ton of credit to his blockers.

"I'm feeling pretty good, we had some missed opportunities but my O-line, I really owe it all to them, man," Seery said. "Zach Bennett, he did a lot of blocking for me today, and I just owe it all to those guys -- they are incredible. We couldn't really get it done with the run, so we had to go to the pass and we got it done with our receivers."

As for his head coach, he couldn't help but prop up his starting QB after the win.

"Everyone will admit he is the hardest-working kid on this team," Lapsley said. "I can't say enough good things about him. He's a leader, he takes charge and he had some opportunities tonight that he took advantage of and I am so, so proud of him."

For Jonathan

All week the Panthers have rallied in support of teammate Jonathan Jaramillo, who has been in the hospital due to an intense accident.