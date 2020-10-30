Coconino football makes statement with 38-14 win over Bradshaw Mountain

Manuel Cardoza was all over the field Friday night. From big plays on short-yardage situations, to using his breakaway speed to gash the Bears defense for a long score and even making play after play on defense.

It was just Cardoza’s night -- even if Bennett still did his thing and dominated.

Cardoza finished with 12 carries for 144 yards on the ground with two touchdowns. Cardoza ripped off runs of 33 yards on the Panthers’ first drive of the game, taking advantage of a short field after the defense forced a fumble by Bears quarterback Josh Grant, and later a 59-yard run on a reverse to break Coconino away from a two-point game on the first play of the second quarter.

Cardoza also had an 80-yard TD called back due to a holding penalty in the third quarter, but his impact was still felt. Defensively the senior came up with an interception in the second quarter. Grant and the Bears were driving, down 16-7, and got up to the Coconino 31-yard line.

Coconino gave Bradshaw a break with a defensive pass interference by Cardoza, but he came right back on the next play to catch a tipped pass. The Panthers immediately answered with an 85-yard run by Bennett to extend the lead to 23-7 at the 6:24 mark of the second quarter.