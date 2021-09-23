Coconino football looks to first road game at Marcos de Niza

The Coconino Panthers football team was noticeably upbeat in its Thursday practice, a day before a Friday road trip to Tempe to play Marcos de Niza.
The Panthers finally, after weeks awaiting their first game -- a 26-24 home victory over 5A Conference Cactus Shadows last Friday -- “got the first one under their belts” according to Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley. Coconino had missed the first week with a bye and COVID-19 protocols forced a last-minute cancellation the following Friday.
But the anticipation finally ended with the first game, as did some of the preseason jitters.
“We’d been practicing for Cactus the whole summer, but we missed that and bounced back for Cactus Shadows. Now I think it will be a good game coming up,” said Panthers senior offensive lineman Braden Palmer. “I think spirits are higher, it is a lot of fun. There’s more energy, people are flying around more and executing.”
Coconino’s victory included a fourth-quarter comeback, capped off by a short touchdown run by junior Jacob Clouse and a defensive stop in the final minutes of the game. It was 4A Coconino’s run game that allowed it to move the ball consistently throughout the contest, though.
However, an important play of the final offensive drive came on a 29-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Enoch Watson to Clouse, who was tackled on the 1-yard line, allowing for the punch-in score.
“I think he needed to settle in. It took him a while, but that last drive he showed us what he’s capable of doing. I think he got those jitters out and he’ll settle in the rest of the season,” Lapsley said.
There were some errors offensively overall, though, that Lapsley said need to right themselves on the road against a tough opponent that took the Panthers to overtime in 2020.
“First thing is cleaning up penalties. It was a lot of false starts, a lot of small things we expected and anticipated in the first game. But a lot of mistakes were there offensively, and we’re just focusing on doing our jobs,” Lapsley said.
Lapsley added that, despite some penalties, the O-line stood out in Coconino’s first game. He said it has controlled the line of scrimmage well at points, and allowed space for the stable of quality running backs to burst through.
The Panthers will need another strong showing from the line Friday, as Marcos de Niza boasts a stout defensive front. The Padres defensive line is anchored by senior Isaiah Williams, who recorded 17 tackles for loss in eight games last season.
“It’s just going to be a good challenge, and I think we’ll do good against them. They’re going to be pretty tough and I look forward to it,” Palmer said.
On defense, Lapsley said all offseason that he had faith in his front seven and its ability to penetrate offensive lines and stop the run. Especially in the first game against Cactus Shadows, it did just that.
However, just like on its defensive line, Marcos de Niza is stout up front offensively.
Lapsley said the Panthers will have to focus on being “more physical,” breaking through running gaps to stop the Padres near the line of scrimmage.
Like the offense, there were some mistakes -- expected from the first game -- that needed to be worked out this week in practice, especially finishing drives when the defense has a chance.
“Coach (Dalton) Schwetz does a great job putting together a game plan defensively. The biggest thing -- and they’d say this -- is that we need to get off the field on third-and-long. That’s one of the things we are going to clean up this week,” Lapsley said.
Kickoff between the Panthers (1-0) and Padres (2-1) is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Marcos de Niza High School.