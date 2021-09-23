Coconino football looks to first road game at Marcos de Niza

“I think he needed to settle in. It took him a while, but that last drive he showed us what he’s capable of doing. I think he got those jitters out and he’ll settle in the rest of the season,” Lapsley said.

There were some errors offensively overall, though, that Lapsley said need to right themselves on the road against a tough opponent that took the Panthers to overtime in 2020.

“First thing is cleaning up penalties. It was a lot of false starts, a lot of small things we expected and anticipated in the first game. But a lot of mistakes were there offensively, and we’re just focusing on doing our jobs,” Lapsley said.

Lapsley added that, despite some penalties, the O-line stood out in Coconino’s first game. He said it has controlled the line of scrimmage well at points, and allowed space for the stable of quality running backs to burst through.

The Panthers will need another strong showing from the line Friday, as Marcos de Niza boasts a stout defensive front. The Padres defensive line is anchored by senior Isaiah Williams, who recorded 17 tackles for loss in eight games last season.

“It’s just going to be a good challenge, and I think we’ll do good against them. They’re going to be pretty tough and I look forward to it,” Palmer said.