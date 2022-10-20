Coconino football looking for rebound region win over Mingus Union

Coconino football is at an unusual spot in coach Mike Lapsley’s tenure, and it hopes to get out of it quickly.

The Panthers (2-4, 0-1 Grand Canyon) are two games under .500 for the first time since the 2017 fall season. A solid strength of schedule still has the 22nd-ranked Panthers in contention for the 16-team 4A Conference state tournament bracket if they can string some wins together. That starts, they hope, with their Homecoming game Friday against No. 25 Mingus Union (4-2, 0-1 Grand Canyon).

After last Friday’s 14-7 home loss to Lee Williams, Lapsley said the Panthers need to win their four remaining games to have a shot at the postseason.

“These guys understand what we’re up against. There’s still an opportunity to win the region. We’re taking it a game at a time, and this one is very important,” Lapsley said.

“We didn’t start the season good, but all of our goals are still 100% in play, and we’re still working to reach those,” senior safety and offensive utility player Jacob Clouse added. “And this game, I think we need it big time, just some momentum into the next two weeks, which will be tough.”

There is precedent for the Panthers to perform well against the Marauders. Mingus Union hasn’t beaten Coconino since 2017.

In last year’s matchup, the Panthers defeated the Marauders, 28-14. Senior running back Cooper French rushed for a school-record 354 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. He has led the Panthers in rushing this year, totaling 843 yards to go with nine touchdowns.

Coconino dominated the entire way, controlling the ball and clock offensively, in the teams’ last contest.

Other than last week’s loss, in which it turned the ball over on downs three times in Lee Williams' red zone, Coconino has been relatively consistent on offense. It has scored at least 21 points in five of the six contests this year.

The Panthers believe they have not put together a complete offensive performance since a blowout, 62-6, win over Blue Ridge to start the 2022 campaign.

“I think we need to figure out who we are and how to win a game. We haven’t really played a full, consistent game besides Blue Ridge,” Clouse said.

Defensively, Coconino put together one of its best performances of the season last week. The Panthers gave up a pair of touchdowns to senior quarterback Troy Edwards in the first half, but held the Volunteers scoreless in the second half. They also forced a turnover on downs, and junior defensive back JT Begay intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.

This year’s Mingus Union offense is a bit better than last year’s version, though. The Marauders are 4-2 (0-1 Grand Canyon), and have already doubled their wins total from last year’s record of 2-8. The Marauders are a run-heavy team, with senior Makai Arnaudo leading the way with 530 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Senior quarterback Brasen Durkalec has also rushed for 315 yards and seven scores, while throwing for 334 yards and four touchdowns.

But the Marauders were shut out last week by the Bradshaw Mountain Bears.

Coconino will be aided in its quest to slow Mingus Union down by the return of senior linebacker Pierson Watson, who missed part of the loss at Northwest Christian on Oct. 7 with an injury and was sidelined against Lee Williams.

His presence, as both a skilled defender and senior captain, were sorely missed.

“I think it’s going to be big, if nothing else, for the mindset of the team. Obviously he’s a heck of a player, but getting a leader back on the field makes a difference,” Lapsley said.

Aside from last week, the Panthers have led in every game at some point. They have fallen prey to struggles at the end of games, but feel that there is talent available to turn the tide for the final four games of the season.

“Obviously we’re upset about the losses, but we know where we can get if we’re playing our game,” Clouse said.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Marauders is set at 7 p.m. at Cromer Stadium.