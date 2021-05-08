Coconino football looking ahead to 2021 season in spring practice

“We have a lot of heart, and we know what it looks like to win,” senior Matias Ortiz added.

On the field, they will be tasked with replacing a talented group of 2021 graduates, especially on offense. In particular, the Panthers will be without former running back Zach Bennett, who racked up 1,206 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 2020.

Making up for lost production, senior Andy Ruiz said, will be a team effort rather than on the shoulders of one player. He noted that the 2021 Coconino team has more overall speed than he has seen from groups in the past.

“A lot of the young guys are flying around. It’s funny because right now in spring, it’s basics. You want to be taking it a little slower, getting the fundamentals down. But people are flying around and getting things down, doing it really fast, and that’s great to see,” Ruiz said.

And, while it may fall on new players to take the carries Bennett left behind, the offense could also become more balanced. Without a single dominating running back and senior Jonathan Padilla looking ready to be the next starting quarterback, the Panthers could throw the ball more in 2021.